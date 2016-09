By Heidi Cohen

Intelligent Content: A Primer introduces intelligent content: how it works, the benefits, the objectives, the challenges, and how to get started. It comes with case studies and all the reference information you could ask for to make the case for intelligent content with your management.

The post Intelligent Content – Book Interview appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/1x76nqNkGfM/