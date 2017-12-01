Immunotec Appoints Meredith Berkich As President USA

By Ted Nuyten

Immunotec announced today that 25-year network marketing industry professional and two-time member of Direct Selling News’s Most Influential Women in Direct Selling, Meredith Berkich, has joined its executive team to lead the U.S. business as President of Immunotec U.S.

The announcement caps a year of change for the company which, only six months ago, transitioned from publicly traded to privately owned in an acquisition initiative led by Mauricio Domenzain, now Immunotec’s CEO.

Said Mr. Domenzain,

“Meredith is a person with incredible passion for network marketing and deep expertise in all aspects of a fast-growth business environment, combined with a genuine love of people.

We have tasked ourselves with achieving rapid, substantial expansion in our U.S. business, and the addition of Meredith to Immunotec’s executive team gives us the proven leadership, driving force, and personal dynamism we need to make it happen.”

Asked about the move to Immunotec, Ms. Berkich stated,

“When I met Mauricio I was immediately struck by his firm grasp of the complexities of the network marketing industry, his innovative and forward-thinking style, and his clear sense of vision for Immunotec.

I have long-standing respect for the Immunotec brand and science, and I see incredible opportunity to contribute to Mauricio’s vision.

The potential this company has to improve the human condition, globally, through its science-based products coupled with the business opportunity is an irresistible draw for me.”

2017 has also been a year of record-breaking growth for Immunotec’s Consultant base. Year-to-date, the company has seen an increase of over 30% in new Consultants year over year, blended across all markets, with Mexico well in the forefront.

Under the leadership of Ms. Berkich, Immunotec is now positioned to achieve aggressive growth in the U.S. market in 2018.

About Immunotec

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Mexico City and Houston, Immunotec develops, manufactures, markets, and sells research-driven nutritional products through its fast-growing network of independent consultants in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Ireland, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information please visit www.immunotec.com

