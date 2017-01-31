Immunotec Annual Revenue Up 28.6% To $109 million

By Ted Nuyten

Immunotec Inc. (TSXV: IMM), a direct-to- consumer company and leader in the nutritional industry (the “Company” or “Immunotec”), announced its fourth quarter financial results for Fiscal 2016. All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

“Annual revenues surpassed our expectations and reached an all-time high of $109 million, reflecting solid performances in all regions by Immunotec’s Consultants and Employees.

The weakness of the Mexican Peso significantly impacted profitability during the fourth quarter. On a currency neutral basis, we estimate that this volatility reduced the Adjusted EBITDA1 by approximately $3.4 million compared to last year”, said Charles Orr, Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Network sales amounted to $29.7M, an increase of 30.7% over last year, while sponsoring1 of new customers and consultants increased by 50.9% over last year.

Network sales in key geographies grew by 58.4% in Mexico, 15.9% in the United States and 6.7% in Canada.

Margin before expenses were down by 2.4%, to 73.0%, and Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to 2.9% of revenues, considering the impact from the recent foreign currency devaluation of the Mexican Peso.

Net profit totalled $0.6M or $0.01 basic and fully diluted profit per common share.

“For the year, we are very pleased by the overall performance of our Network Sales and Sponsoring activities, representing a significant recovery over the prior year which was negatively impacted by the implementation of a 16% value-added tax in Mexico”, said Patrick Montpetit, Chief Financial Officer of Immunotec.

“Management’s disciplined approach to corporate expenses led to a significant decline of these expenses as a percentage of total revenues. Finally, our balance sheet improved substantially with year-end cash of $13.9 million, reflecting solid cash flows from operations.”

“Among efforts to contain the impact of the weak Mexican Peso, we have implemented price increases of 5 to 7% in all our markets effective on January 1st, 2017. This combined with other management initiatives should mitigate a significate portion of the foreign exchange impact on profitability.

As we enter Fiscal 2017, we are confident in our ability to maintain the momentum of the past year and continue to better leverage the scale of our Company. Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that Charles Orr’s employment agreement has been renewed until June 30, 2017”, concluded Mr. Montpetit.

About Immunotec Inc.

Immunotec is a Canadian-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells research-driven nutritional products through direct-to-consumer sales channels in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company offers an extensive family of nutritional, skin care and wellness products targeting health, weight management, energy and physical performance.

Please visit us at www.immunotec.com for additional information.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/immunotec-annual-revenue-up-28-6-to-109-million/