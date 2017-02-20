Igor Alberts And Andreea Cimbala – OneCoin Achieve $1 Million Per Month

By Ted Nuyten

In May 2016, Igor Alberts and Andreea Cimbala archieved $450,000 in commission per month. Last month they achieved $1 Million per month.

Igor Alberts – born in the Netherlands and his partner Andreea Cimbala have joined OneCoin and the One Dream Team late 2015 and announced Euro 89.000 ($95,000) in monthly income in November 2015.

They are part of the Steinkeller Brothers dream team.

A remarkable achievement by their fast growing team.

Andrea Cimbala stated:

‘It’s an amazing feeling to share our achievements with all the people in the team. Everybody supports each other. I love the fact that my saying get’s proven over and over again! ‘

“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.”

Igor says:

Normal means mostly average. Normal is boring. Normal is just doing the same every day. Getting the same results over and over. I don’t want to be normal, I don’t want to be mediocre, I don’t want to be average, and for sure I don’t want the average standard results, I didn’t agree to all of that to live a life always financially running behind the facts of unpaid bills and living a stressful life facing the normal situation of the most horrible disease called Empty Pockets. Getting stress and hard brain stomach or other normal 21 century stress disease problems.

I want to excel, I want to live an incredible life, leave a mark, and make dreams come true. Do you want to be normal? Or do you want to Change and becoming the one destined to be? Becoming the Legend that lead your family into financial freedom, prosperity and happiness. When you are ready to become the one destined to be the MLM Industry is ready for you. Become the Legend your family is waiting for.

OneCoin Top Earners per month earnings:

