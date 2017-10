Igor Alberts Achieves $2.4 Million Per Month – Celebrates 30 Years In MLM Business

By Ted Nuyten

In August 2017, Igor Alberts and Andreea Cimbala archieved $2.1 million in commission per month. Last month they achieved $2.4 million per month.

Igor Alberts started his Network Marketing career exactly 30 years ago at the mother of all Networks: Amway.

He was not an overnight success in MLM, in his first 5 – 10 years he hardly made money.He did not give up!

In the last 10 years he moved fast up the ranks in different opportunities and his present opportunity is despite all critism a major win.

Igor Alberts – is born in the Netherlands, together with his business partner Andreea Cimbala he joined OneCoin – OneLife with his One Dream Team late 2015.

Andreea Cimbala stated:

‘t’s an amazing feeling to share our achievements with all the people in the team. Everybody supports each other. I love the fact that my saying get’s proven over and over again!



“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.”

Igor says:

Normal means mostly average. Normal is boring. Normal is just doing the same every day. Getting the same results over and over.

I don’t want to be normal, I don’t want to be mediocre.

I don’t want to be average, and for sure I don’t want the average standard results, I didn’t agree to all of that to live a life always financially running behind the facts of unpaid bills and living a stressful life facing the normal situation of the most horrible disease called Empty Pockets. Getting stress and hard brain stomach or other normal 21 century stress disease problems.

I want to excel, I want to live an incredible life, leave a mark, and make dreams come true. Do you want to be normal? Or do you want to Change and becoming the one destined to be? Becoming the Legend that lead your family into financial freedom, prosperity and happiness.

When you are ready to become the one destined to be the MLM Industry is ready for you. Become the Legend your family is waiting for.

About OneCoin – OneLife

The OneLife Network is a network marketing company, an exclusive membership club dedicated to financial education and providing a work-from-home opportunity to its members. The OneLife Network is constantly growing its portfolio of products and services and expanding outside education in order to provide new opportunities to its members.

The OneLife Network is part of the OneCoin ecosystem and allows its members to mine and trade with OneCoin. For more information, please visit www.onelife.eu

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/igor-alberts-achieves-2-4-million-per-month-celebrates-30-years-in-mlm-business/