By George Thomas

This week on the Hubcast: An INBOUND speaker cancellation, convincing your boss to send you to events, and is live video practical for your video strategy?

The post Hubcast 148: #INBOUND17 Cancellation, New Speakers, & The Donald appeared first on The Sales Lion.

Source:: https://www.thesaleslion.com/hubcast-148-inbound17-cancelation-new-speakers-the-donald/