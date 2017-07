By George Thomas

This week on the Hubcast: Marcus and George talk about HubSpot’s new analytics engine, a big change to LinkedIn Groups and what to do with $100,000 from…

The post Hubcast 144: New HubSpot Analytics Engine, LinkedIn Groups, & Stitch Integration appeared first on The Sales Lion.

Source:: https://www.thesaleslion.com/hubcast-144-new-hubspot-analytics-engine-linkedin-groups-stitch-integration/