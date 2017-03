By George Thomas

Are you send the best emails a sales person can send? On this episode of the Hubcast, we cover great subject line, LeadBridge integration and being …

The post Hubcast 130: Video Revenue, HubSpot Engagement Reporting & The Cap Show appeared first on The Sales Lion.

Source:: http://www.thesaleslion.com/hubcast-130-video-revenue-hubspot-engagement-reporting-the-cap-show/