How We Consume Content Now (And What It Means For Your Marketing) [INFOGRAPHIC]

By Heidi Cohen

How do you maximize your content marketing distribution? By understanding the 5 types of content consumption and their marketing implications. Includes research, charts, tactics and tips. [INFOGRAPHIC]

The post How We Consume Content Now (And What It Means For Your Marketing) [INFOGRAPHIC] appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/NDw1JUwIvaM/