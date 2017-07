How To Write Better Headlines Based On Data [Research]

By Heidi Cohen

Can’t write attention getting titles? Here’s how to write better headlines based on research including 5 easy steps to improve yours.

The post How To Write Better Headlines Based On Data [Research] appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/EV_W7tS_hbc/