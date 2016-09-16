How to Pimp Out Your Facebook Ads for Maximum Conversions

By Neil Patel

It’s time to get in touch with your inner gangster.

Don’t worry. There’s nothing illegal or dangerous going on here unless you think that making sky-high revenue from Facebook is illegal or dangerous.

In this article, I am going to lay out a simple and effective method for pimping out your Facebook ads to maximize conversions.

I’ll teach you how to turn your ads into an online bouncer who will not let a single customer leave their Facebook page without clicking on your ads.

No more Facebook followers glossing over your ads in favor of viral cat videos.

No more conversion rates so abysmal that they would make a used car salesman cry.

It’s time to get pimping and create Facebook ads that will bring in more profit than a casino in Vegas.

Source: Ocean’s Eleven

So, put your large feathery hat to the side, take off your fur coat, sit back, and get ready to take some notes.

I am about to drop some serious knowledge about how you can transform your conversion rates.

Ready?

Let’s hit the street.

1. Target the right clients

Here’s the deal.

It doesn’t matter how amazing your Facebook ads are.

If the right people are not seeing them, they will not convert. Period.

Think about it.

If the UFC ran an ad for the recent McGregor vs. Diaz fight targeting soccer moms and fans of futureswithoutviolence.org, do you think it would convert?

Source: YouTube

Probably not.

Even if the ad was well designed, optimized for color psychology, and contained world class copy, there would be zero sales if the right people did not see it.

For example.

If you are running a Facebook ad campaign to sell your new product on health and wellness, you probably wouldn’t target Facebook users who are fans of McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

Luckily for you, Facebook targeting is the undisputed heavyweight champion of customer targeting.

The first step to running high converting Facebook ads is to target users based on their interests.

Find users who have similar interests to the products you are selling, and you’ll be able to build up a huge fan base you can later convert into paying customers.

Remember, this is step number one.

Most people are not going to be willing to whip out their credit cards and purchase a product from you (even if it is something they are interested in) based on one ad.

That is where step two becomes extremely important.

2. Optimize the visuals and copy of your ad

Okay, so you’ve targeted the proper leads, and your ads will be viewed by all the right people.

Now what?

Now, it’s time to get in touch with your inner Picasso and create some amazing ads that people actually want to click on.

But how in the world do you do this?

There are a few key steps to remember whenever you are creating ads on any platform.

Step 1: Be interesting

The worst thing you can do whenever you are creating an ad is to be generic.

It doesn’t matter whether you are sparking controversy or being a little bit edgy as long as people remember you.

Remember “St. Rooney,” the Nike ad portraying a recuperated Wayne Rooney with a blood-red cross on his chest?

Source: TopTenz

It’s hard to forget.

I can’t speak to your niche, but find a way to set yourself apart from the competition through unique ads, and you will start converting like crazy.

Step 2: Spark emotion

The next important thing to remember when you are creating your Facebook ads is that people are emotional creatures, not logical ones.

Instead of focusing on data and logistics, focus on emotion.

Tell people about the benefits they are going to receive.

Tell them about how your product or service will change their lives.

Find the pain point they are struggling with, and press on it until they are willing to fork out the money to buy whatever you are selling.

Another point to remember with regards to sparking emotion is that people relate more strongly to human faces than they do to any other image.

Instead of using landscapes or product pictures in your ad, use images that contain facial expressions conveying the emotion you are trying to evoke.

Step 3: Master color psychology

The third and final thing that can completely transform the conversion rates of your ads is the colors you use.

Due to evolutionary psychology, people associate certain colors with certain emotions.

Red grabs our attention.

Blue instills trust and a sense of calm.

Do some research into how different colors affect the human brain, and use that knowledge to make the human brain work for you instead of against you.

3. Create a valuable and compelling lead magnet

How do you feel about bribery?

Well, I hope you can come to terms with it because a lead magnet is basically an ethical bribe designed to help you compile a list of contacts.

When you are crafting a lead magnet, the goal is to “bribe” your potential customers, offering them something of value in exchange for their emails or some other contact method.

This will allow you to build up a huge list of leads who are interested in buying your product or service in the future.

The biggest key to remember whenever you are crafting your lead magnet is that this is the first “sample” of your work your leads are receiving.

It doesn’t matter if you have amazing products or services.

If your lead magnet is low quality, people will judge your business accordingly.

This means it’s absolutely essential that you craft a kick-ass lead magnet.

I don’t mean something good.

I mean something that you could charge $100 or more for in good conscience.

Some of the most common lead magnets are:

E-books or articles

Video training

Email series

Free tools

The format you choose for your lead magnet is up to you. But make sure you base your decision on your audience.

For example, if you have a huge YouTube following, you’ll want to opt for a video training series.

But if you have a huge blog following with massive amounts of engagement, writing a killer e-book is probably the way forward.

4. Create a killer landing page

Even though this is not technically a part of your Facebook ads, it’s still one of the most essential parts of generating a high conversion rate.

Your landing page is the difference between a Facebook ad that generates thousands of clicks and a Facebook ad that generates thousands of sales.

Creating a landing page that converts is not easy. But it is essential to Facebook ad mastery. Besides, nothing good ever comes easy, right?

How do you go about creating a high converting landing page for your Facebook ads? By mastering the essentials.

Essential 1: The heading

Let me tell you something you already know.

People have an attention span of approximately 9 seconds (no, really).

Source: Confessions of a Procrastinator

There are so many distractions in the modern world that people rarely have the attention to actually sit back and read a landing page.

Even if the product could change their lives, they, most likely, won’t be willing to dedicate any part of their day to your page—unless you give them a reason to.

This is where headlines come in. The first step to writing masterful landing pages is to write masterful headlines.

Your headlines need to grab your audience’s attention.

They need to spark interest, explain the benefits of your product, and tell them exactly what you are selling.

All within a few short words.

Easy, right?

When writing headlines, you want to keep things as simple as possible while still grabbing people’s attention and explaining your product sufficiently.

Here are some great examples to get your creative juices flowing.

“Where startups learn to convert like mofos” – CopyBlogger

“Create professional client proposals in minutes” – Bidsketch

“The astonishing power of eye tracking technology… Without the high costs” – Crazy Egg

Essential 2: Customer benefits

The next thing you need to focus on with your landing page is clearly explaining the benefits to the customer.

What are they getting out of this transaction?

Your customer does not care about your product. They only care about one thing.

“What’s in it for me?”

That’s it.

If you can effectively answer this question in the body of your landing page, your conversion rates will skyrocket.

Do not focus on the features of your product or service; instead, focus on how those features will change your customer’s life.

For example, making this shift is the difference between copy that reads like this:

“12 video modules explaining the mechanics of exercise physiology”

and this:

“12 life-changing modules on exercise psychology that will help you discover the fitness secrets you need to shred pounds of fat and unlock your genetic potential… in 8 short weeks!”

I don’t know about you, but I am pretty sure I know which bullet point would make me click that “buy now” button.

Essential 3: Build credibility

The third essential part of your landing page is the credibility you build.

What do I mean by this?

People buy from people they trust.

And if a customer has only found you through a lead magnet and a Facebook ad, odds are you haven’t yet built enough trust to convert them into a paying customer.

So, you need to build up your credibility. You can accomplish this in several ways. The first is by “borrowing” credibility from other sources.

For example, if an industry leader endorsed your product, including their profile picture and endorsement on your landing page would massively affect your conversion rate.

Conversely, if you have been endorsed by big brand names like Forbes, Entrepreneur, or Inc, you could include their badge on your landing page to boost your credibility.

And finally, you want to make sure you include lots of in-depth client testimonials.

And I don’t mean testimonials like:

I love Neil’s products. – Greg.

I mean several-hundred-word testimonials that explain what your client’s life was like before they found your product/service, and what it’s like now.

If you can accumulate enough genuine testimonials, you will instantly be able to build trust and rapport and sell your products with ease.

4. Track, track, and then track some more

Now that you’ve gotten in touch with your inner fur-coat-wearing pimp, it’s time to get in touch with you inner mountain man (or woman).

Once you have completed the above four steps, the final—and most essential—key is to track your progress.

You need to know exactly what’s working and what’s not.

This means you need to set up individual landing pages with tracking pixels so that you can see exactly which ads are generating clicks and which landing pages are resulting in conversions.

You need to track everything you can.

Try out ads with different copy, different colors, targeted at different demographics, and offering different lead magnets.

Once you have discovered which elements result in the highest performance, you can further optimize your ads for conversions.

One important thing to remember is that you need to make sure you run your ads for a sufficient amount of time before you make any changes.

I recommend that any time you make a change to your ads, you run them for at least a month before looking at the data.

This will give you a big enough sample size to properly determine what changes are actually making a difference.

Conclusion

Now, you have it—the step-by-step process to absolutely pimp out your Facebook ads and generate more conversions than you ever thought possible.

This process is not easy.

It will take time; it will take work; and it will take a lot of testing.

But it will be worth it.

If you can create Facebook ads that convert, your income potential is unlimited.

Unlimited enough that you might actually be able to afford a real fur coat for all your ad pimping, if you’re into that kind of thing.

What is your favorite tip for creating pimpin’ Facebook ads?

