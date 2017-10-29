How To Motivate Yourself When You Don’t Feel Like Doing Something

By Simon Chan

Today is one of these days…

And this blog is a great example…

It’s something that I really did NOT want to write.

I didn’t want to share…

That training took up lots of time…

And then I still had to write this blog!

I’ve had a very “happening” week already.

I don’t want to say “crazy” or “busy” because those are negative words and I’ve learned to take them out of my vocabulary.

Instead I say this week has been “ultra productive.”

I got off a 13 hours flight from Australia on Monday morning and went straight to production mode.

Did 2 video shoots…

Recorded 6 podcast episodes…

Prepared my upcoming training on the 10 Stages of Online Duplication…

Did 3 private team trainings…

Plus my normal stuff I do running MLM Nation…

And practiced baseball with my son every afternoon…

And…

Now I had to write this blog?!!!

I totally didn’t want to write this.

But I had to.

Cause I had made a commitment to YOU.

I promised you I would provide value every day.

Whether it is releasing a podcast 3 times a week

or writing 4 blogs posts a week.

I’m committed to creating valuable content to you daily.

I learned this is what separates leaders.

Most people do what they feel like doing while leaders do what they’re committed to do.

So even though I didn’t feel like getting up extra early on Saturday morning to write this after a long week…

I still did it.

Cause it’s not about what I feel like…

It’s about what you’re committed to.



Motivate Yourself Cause Most Won’t Do It



Here is my motivation to do things when I don’t want to do it.

I know 97% of the people would have taken today off.

And that motivates me to do it.

Cause I know I’ll win by simply showing up and do it.

Every time I realize that most people won’t do it, that motivates me to just do it!

I applied this principle to everything I do and when I was building my MLM business.

Every time I didn’t want to call a prospect.

I would say to myself that most distributors won’t make that call.

And that would motivate me to do it.

Cause I know if I do what others don’t, then I’ll get to do what others won’t.

So…

Let others watch.

While you just do it!

The more others won’t do it, the easier it’s for you to become successful.

So go look at the list of things you should be doing…

And just do it!

It’s easy to do things when you feel like it.

Your real test of leadership is when you don’t feel like doing something.

Then what to do you?

Just remember 97% won’t do it…

So if you do it, you’ll beat them all and win.

And you’ll be the leader that just does it.

Leadership is about doing things you’re committed to even when you feel like doing it.

Just do what others don’t and you’ll get what others won’t.

So just go do it!

and do it!

and do it!

And I’ll see you at the top!

God Bless,

Simon Chan

