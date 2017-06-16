How To Get Heroic At Cannes Lions 2017

By Steve Olenski

The word hero or heroic connotes something having to do with something brave or bold and may involve the saving of lives, rescuing puppies or something to that effect.

Or if you’re of a certain age the word hero conjures up this:

Man do I miss those cheesy videos from the 80s.

But I digress.

Contextually Relevant

When we use the word hero or heroic in the context of marketing, however, we’re not talking about rushing in to save the day at the last minute or storming a castle.

But that does not mean we marketers cannot be heroes and heroic.

On the contrary.

At Cannes Lion 2017 you can learn all about how to be heroes in marketing. In fact if you’re planning on being at Cannes Lion this year you will want to get this event on your calendar… now.

Heroic Marketing: Seizing Opportunity in the Face of Uncertainty

Monday, June 19th

1:30 PM at the Oracle Deck

Abstract:

Heroic marketing is not just about deploying the tools—it’s also about harnessing deep insights with new digital “superpowers” like artificial intelligence, chatbots, and the Internet of Things. As digital tools transform business at lightning speed, marketers and advertisers must identify opportunities others don’t see and act on it in the face of uncertainty. Join Jennifer Renaud CMO, Oracle Marketing Cloud and Kristen O’Hara, CMO, Global Media, of Time Warner Cable, as they discuss how they are empowering their teams create heroic marketing moments for growth.

