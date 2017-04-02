How to “Flip” Your Facebook Live Selfie Camera so Things Are No Longer Backwards

By Simon Chan
Tired of your image being backwards on your Facebook LIVES?!
…Or forced to write backwards so that your audience could read what you wrote?
Now, you no longer have to deal with that!
With the latest Facebook app updates, there is now an option for “horizontal flip” so you no longer have to deal with writing backwards again.
Here are step by step instructions or watch the video below:
Step 1. Click on Facebook LIVE icon
Step 2. Click on Magic Wand Icon
Step 3. Click on the Tools icon
Step 4. Click on the Horizontal Flip icon
Or watch my video walkthrough below:
