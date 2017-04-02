How to “Flip” Your Facebook Live Selfie Camera so Things Are No Longer Backwards

By Simon Chan

Tired of your image being backwards on your Facebook LIVES?!

…Or forced to write backwards so that your audience could read what you wrote?

Now, you no longer have to deal with that!

With the latest Facebook app updates, there is now an option for “horizontal flip” so you no longer have to deal with writing backwards again.

Here are step by step instructions or watch the video below:

Step 1. Click on Facebook LIVE icon

Step 2. Click on Magic Wand Icon

Step 3. Click on the Tools icon

Step 4. Click on the Horizontal Flip icon

Or watch my video walkthrough below:

