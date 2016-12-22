How to Find Hidden Treasures That Will Invigorate Your Content Marketing

By Jeff Cohen

With months of planning, it’s time to take a step back reflect on all of our hard work. With all of the long hours and excitement at this time of the year, we all are more than eager to take a break!

Kick back, relax, grab a drink as you tune in for these Content Pros guests: Robyn Itule, Dan Hanrahan, Jennifer Goforth Gregory, and Marcus Sheridan.

How to Find Content in Your Data

With a seemingly never-ending cascade of new information, new technology, and new trends to stay on top of, it can feel like a frantic rat race to capture and hold your customers’ attention.

However, there is a danger in being too responsive to “the now” of content. Becoming a subject matter expert on a hot topic of today could leave you out in the cold when the world moves on next week. Customers searching back in time on your blog may walk away thinking you are an expert on being inaccurate or a master flip-flopper.

Robyn Itule, Senior Manager of Brand, Content, and Communications at Insight, advises, amongst other things, caution when touting your expertise on the topic de jour and keeping in mind that you are responsible for what your customers think of your content.

Listen in on our conversation to gain insight on:

Why meaningful content means connecting your readers to meaning that you define

How the industry you’re working with leads to different approaches to content

How focusing on the now of content leads to complicated contradictions down the line

The Email Signature’s Hidden Marketing Treasure

With painstaking attention to detail, we comb through our content, doing our best to make sure that what goes out on the internet will sparkle with enough brilliance to catch the eye of the most distracted internet surfer. With all the focus on external touch points, we regularly look past what is arguably the best content vehicle out there.

Dan Hanrahan, Founder and CEO of Sigstr, knows that the richest and largest source of conversions lies—quite literally—at the bottom of every employee’s communication with customers. A cleverly placed link to content in an email signature can be the push that turns a prospect into a customer. To take full advantage of this opportunity requires the right internal infrastructure to support your sales team. Making it quick and easy for them goes a long way towards moving those leads along the funnel.

Dan has shared the following three insights:

How thoughtfully leveraging the most common of daily interactions can lead to a conversion

Why setting up your content for success means creating easy personalization for your employees

How employee signature marketing leads to open rates that can match or beat the best email marketing campaign

How to Use Freelancers to Invigorate Your Content Marketing

Sometimes the hardest part of content marketing is managing the staffing needs. One moment you have a huge list of content to create for a new product launch and not nearly enough marketers to manage it all. Then when it’s over, and you’ve built a team to capacity, you have a department full of content marketers twiddling their thumbs until the next major launch.

A professional freelancer can support your full-time staff during crunch time or augment your campaigns, filling in whatever knowledge gaps that may exist on your team. As a seasoned freelance content marketing writer and strategist, Jennifer Goforth Gregory shares the benefits of contracting a freelancer, how to find the right fit for your team, and how to set your freelancer up for success

Learn from Jennifer about:

Why quickly curating well-rounded, varied content means tapping into the wide-ranging expertise of a veteran freelancer

How marketing’s seasonal workflow leads to a staffing puzzle that freelancers can solve

Why goals are more important than deliverables when it comes to bringing on a freelancer for strategy work

Five Content Questions That Drive Conversions

According to Marcus Sheridan, known as The Sales Lion, revolutionizing your content marketing strategy can be as simple as focusing your energy on addressing five key areas: cost, problems and negatives, comparisons, reviews, and best-of.

Covering these bases in your content will push potential customers further along the sales funnel than just about anything else you produce on your website. Avoiding them drives you into a fluff-content spiral that won’t catch the interest of prospects and will cripple your sales team with useless material.

For Marcus, platforms are temporary, but the principles of content marketing are timeless.

In this episode, Marcus shares the following with us:

Why content shock doesn’t mean you should stop or slow down content production

How in-person questions lead to massive content curation

How a play on words leads to thinking of the world from a digital content perspective

This monthly round-up of the weekly Content Pros podcast shares some takeaways from recent episodes. If you like what you’ve read (and heard), please subscribe to the show on iTunes or wherever fine podcasts are downloaded.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/rv1GW0RTHBc/how-to-find-hidden-treasures-that-will-invigorate-your-content-marketing