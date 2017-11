How To Create A Content Curation Plan To Fuel Your Content Marketing Needs Without Tears Copy

By Heidi Cohen

Fill your editorial calendar with curated content. Create a content curation plan with 5 core types of content. Includes a year’s worth of ideas & tips.

The post How To Create A Content Curation Plan To Fuel Your Content Marketing Needs Without Tears Copy appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/yOx99z8eTkE/