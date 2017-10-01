How to Avoid Distractions and Stay in The Game

By Simon Chan

My wife got up at 4:30am to go run along the beach with her friends.

Anyway…

It’s nice and quiet here at 6:21 a.m. as the sun is slowly creeping up…

I miss these days…

Waking up early

Kids still sleeping…

Obi still in his bed.

And it’s just me and the keyboard as I type and share with you what’s going on.

It’s been a long long long time since I wrote my personal blog every weekend.

Toooo long that I don’t even want to go back to see when was the last time I wrote.

Maybe it was 1 – 2 years ago? Or even 3?

Definitely not more than 3.

I feel part of me is missing by not writing and sharing what’s going on.

In some ways I do that with our Behind the Scenes episodes that I do every 2 weeks on MLM Nation podcast.

But I just love to write and feel that nothing beats just typing and sharing.

I’ve been writing a diary for over 25 years and I guess this personal blog is giving you a sneak peek of what I would write.

We’re working on exciting things at MLM Nation and you’ll see a lot of changes from our free content, blogs, podcasts, social media and especially cool stuff we are doing with our MLM Nation Insider community.

And this personal blog… or “The Blog of Simon Chan” was what it was called is one of the cool old things we are bringing back.

I don’t really recall why I stopped writing but whatever the reason was, it was lame to stop it.

I think I stopped because there was 1 week where it was really inconvenient for me to write.

I was traveling or something like that and I decided to just skip that week.

1 week doesn’t hurt right?! Especially if you’re writing for the 51 other weeks.

But the problem is…

Once you skip 1 week…

It’s easier to skip another week.

And another

and another…

The exception no longer becomes the exception and instead becomes the rule.

That’s the scary slope that we have to avoid.

It happens to our workout routines, our diets…

and all our “DISCIPLINE”

It’s like prospecting and building your MLM Business.

It’s hard work and takes consistency…

and you decide to take one day off…

and then that one day becomes two and then becomes three…

And then you find yourself not having done anything for your business in over a week.

And before you know it, you’re OUT OF THE GAME!

One of the best things I did everyday was to do something small to “keep me in the game.”

I couldn’t go hard core with my business and prospect for 7 days a week…

cause life happens and sometimes there would be a day where I wouldn’t get the 1 – 2 hours to focus and prospect.

But I would do small things to “stay in the game.”

Like what?

Like even making 1 follow up call or leave a voicemail to a prospect.

Just reaching out to just ONE person (even if I didn’t get to talk to them and would just leave a message) kept me PLUGGED IN.

Most distributors let themselves get distracted instead of being plugged in day in and day out.

Being plugged in keeps you motivated and IN THE GAME.

What else to do to stay focused and IN THE GAME?!

There’s definitely personal development.

We are busy but all can do 5 – 10 minutes of personal development a day.

Whether it’s reading a book or listening to an audiobook or MLM Nation.

If you’re reading this, you probably do self development already.

So then make sure you take some daily action towards your business.

Make that 1 phone call…

Leave that 1 audio message…

or send out the 1 video to a prospect.

Just do SOMETHING to STAY IN THE GAME!

Don’t make the same mistake that I did with my personal blog of taking the “1 day off” and let the exception become the rule.

Anyway, I’m excited for you and for me.

Excited you’ll be getting personal updates and messages every week and the return of The Blog of Simon Chan.

And also excited for ME… cause I just made a commitment to you.

A public commitment to share.

And also excited because I love to write.

And I get to go back to what I love to do.

Which is to write, share and have a positive impact on your life.

So let’s all get back into the game!

Comment below. What do you do stay in the game everyday?

God Bless,

Simon Chan

