How Lenovo Boosted Engagement with Movable Ink’s Signals

By Kristen Dunleavy

Email marketing personalization is one of the best ways to boost engagement and make your customers happy. With the power to drive 2.5 times higher click-through rates and 6 times more sales, it’s easy to see why so many marketers are putting a personal touch on their campaigns.

But to deliver a truly one-to-one email experience, you have to go above and beyond basic personalization. That’s why more marketers are embracing behavioral marketing to drive bigger, better results.

Why Behavioral Marketing?

According to Janrain, 74% of consumers get frustrated when content isn’t relevant to their interests. But when you add behavioral marketing to your email strategy, you’re guaranteeing that the email content you send is always relevant to your customers.

That’s because behavioral marketing leverages your customers’ interactions with your brand — like items or categories they browsed, products they left in their shopping carts, or previously purchased products — and uses those interactions to create relevant emails that people love. You’re no longer sending one-size-fits-all content, instead you are tailoring your emails to fit your customers’ exact needs.

What is one of the best things about behavioral marketing? It doesn’t require a total overhaul of your existing email strategy. Let’s look at how Lenovo added behavioral marketing to their newsletter.

Lenovo’s Behavioral Marketing Strategy

Lenovo is a $46 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. They saw incredible success using email automation, with 127% achievement of target revenue, 129% of target traffic increased, and 59% of audience expanded. Automation proved to be a huge time-saver for them, increasing their productivity by 50%.

But Lenovo wanted to up the ante and drive conversions even further, so they opted to try out behavioral marketing.

Using Movable Ink and Oracle Marketing Cloud, Lenovo created a campaign that automatically pulled their customers’ recently browsed products right into their newsletter emails. They simply added a behavioral content block to their regular newsletter that updated with the appropriate products, so there was no need alter the rest of the content of the newsletter.

In addition to the newsletter customers knew and loved, they could now easily shop a product they had recently browsed. The seemingly small change made a world of difference: the campaign drove record engagement and click-through rates.

Want to learn more about how Lenovo used Movable Ink and Oracle Marketing Cloud to create their behavioral marketing campaign? Download the case study now.

Get Started with Behavioral Marketing

Leveraging customer behavior in your emails doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking. In fact, you can test it out in the emails you’re sending today. Here’s how you can get started:

Identify a goal. Are there specific products that you want to lift conversions on? Or maybe there’s a category where you need to drive more traffic? Goal-setting is key for measuring your success.

Are there specific products that you want to lift conversions on? Or maybe there’s a category where you need to drive more traffic? Goal-setting is key for measuring your success. Find the right email. If you send a regular newsletter like Lenovo, it could be a good candidate for behavioral marketing. You can also test it out in your cart abandonment and transactional emails.

If you send a regular newsletter like Lenovo, it could be a good candidate for behavioral marketing. You can also test it out in your cart abandonment and transactional emails. Put your plan into action. Test your behavioral email against a non-behavioral email and see which resonates best with your customers.

Test your behavioral email against a non-behavioral email and see which resonates best with your customers. Review your results. What worked? What didn’t? Always review your campaign analytics, and don’t be afraid to test and try again!

As you work to better your email deliverability, keep it simple! The Email Deliverability Guide was created with that same goal in mind.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/PAxn1dkjGSA/how-lenovo-boosted-engagement-with-movable-ink%E2%80%99s-signals