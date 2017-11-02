Herbalife Q3 Revenue Down 3.3% To $1.1 Billion

By Ted Nuyten

“During this year of transition, we believe our performance has now stabilized and we are seeing improvements in trends,” said Rich Goudis, CEO of Herbalife.

“By continuing to implement our strategic plan, we expect to build on the improving trends and return to growth in 2018.“

Third quarter 2017 reported diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted 1 diluted EPS of $0.82

diluted EPS of $0.82 Third quarter 2017 reported net sales of $1.1 billion declined 3.3% on an as reported basis compared to the third quarter 2016

Third quarter 2017 volume points of 1.3 billion declined 5.6% compared to the third quarter 2016

FY ’17 reported and adjusted 1 diluted EPS guidance narrowed to ranges of $3.90 to $4.10 and $4.42 to $4.62, respectively, from the previous ranges of $3.80 to $4.20 and $4.30 to $4.70, respectively

diluted EPS guidance narrowed to ranges of $3.90 to $4.10 and $4.42 to $4.62, respectively, from the previous ranges of $3.80 to $4.20 and $4.30 to $4.70, respectively Initial full year 2018 volume point guidance range of 2% to 6% growth and initial full year 2018 GAAP diluted and adjusted 1 diluted EPS guidance ranges of $3.82 to $4.22 and $4.60 to $5.00, respectively

diluted EPS guidance ranges of $3.82 to $4.22 and $4.60 to $5.00, respectively Since February 2017, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately $757 million of common stock and has approximately $743 million remaining under the current repurchase authorization

For the third quarter 2017, the company reported net sales of $1.1 billion , which represents a decline of 3.3% and 4.0% on an as reported and constant currency basis, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2016.

Third quarter 2017 volume points of 1.3 billion declined 5.6% compared to the prior year period.

On a reported basis, third quarter 2017 net income was $54.5 million , or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2016 net income of $87.7 million , or $1.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted1 earnings for the third quarter 2017 was $0.82 per diluted share compared to $1.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016.

For the full year 2017, the company is narrowing its 2017 reported and adjusted1 diluted EPS guidance to ranges of $3.90 to $4.10 and $4.42 to $4.62 , respectively, from the previous ranges of $3.80 to $4.20 and $4.30 to $4.70 , respectively.

For the full year 2018, the company is providing initial volume guidance in the range of 2% to 6% growth and initial full year 2018 GAAP diluted and adjusted1 diluted EPS guidance in the range of $3.82 to $4.22 and $4.60 to $5.00 , respectively.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people’s lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.

We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.

The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2016. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

The Herbalife Investor Relations website at http://ir.herbalife.com contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/herbalife-q3-revenue-down-3-3-to-1-1-billion/