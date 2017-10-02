Herbalife Is corrupt, Circle Of Success Events Are Useless, Lawsuit Claims

By Ted Nuyten

As published in Legal NewsLine:

Calling Herbalife a “corrupt organization of individuals,” several plaintiffs have filed a class action lawsuit over allegations that the multi-level marketing company’s Circle of Success events are “valueless.”

Jeff Rodgers, Patricia Rodgers, Michael Lavigne, Jennifer Lavigne, et al., individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, filed a complaint on Sept. 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Herbalife LTD.;

Herbalife International Inc.; Herbalife International of America Inc., et al. alleging that the defendants violated the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, unjust enrichment and other counts.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs allege that defendants’ Circle of Success events are held each month in dozens of locations across the country and range in size from 200 to 20,000 attendees.

Plaintiffs claim that they have spent thousands of dollars attending these events but received no benefit from doing so despite defendants’ continued guarantee of significant income, a better lifestyle and even happiness by attending.

They allege the defendants use “misrepresentation and deceit” to sell the “emotionally manipulative” events, the suit states.

The suit states

“the events are pitched as a guaranteed pathway to attaining life-changing financial success” and that participants are told to attend every event to become successful.

The plaintiffs request a trial by jury and seek award of compensatory and actual damages, attorneys’ fees, pre- and post-judgment interest, costs, and such further relief as the court deems just and proper.

They are represented by Etan Mark, Donald J. Hayden and Lara O’Donnell Grillo of Mark Migdal & Hayden in Miami.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida case number 1:17-cv-23429-MGC

Original source

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/herbalife-is-corrupt-circle-of-success-events-are-useless-lawsuit-claims/