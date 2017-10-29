Global Intellect Service Classified As AA+ Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

Top leader Viacheslav Ushenin is founder and CEO of Global Intellect Service (GIS) a leading IT company based in Russia.

The russian convention “Result of the Year 2016” attracted 6,000 visitors.

Global Intelllect Service is classified as AA+ opportunity by Business For Home, for a young company the highest possible classification.

After a successful start in Russia and CIS this innovative company expands rapidly to the international market.

Top leaders such as Serik Torekesh and Ivan and Natalia Sorokin paved the way.

The reason of the success is the company flagship product UDS Game which was created with the involvement of top developers from different parts of the world.

The grand celebration of the 3rd anniversary of Global IntellectService (GIS) occurred on July 15-16, 2017. For the past 3 years GIS has been holding a strong position on domestic and international markets. In fact, the popularity of its flagship product called UDS Game is rapidly growing.

The celebration ceremony was preceded by Grand Meeting of Directors and White Party. Partners made a great contribution to the development of the company got rewarded with nice gifts from CEO of the company:

The annual meeting of Directors was held in the White Park located in New Riga Bay, Moscow. A six-month development strategy was announced, and intermediate results were summarized. Dress code was required as “total white”. The celebration night ended with a colorful firework!

On the next day the event took place at Crocus City Hall where accommodation capacity is 6000 people. Viacheslav Ushenin(CEO of Global Intellect Service) opened the ceremony:

Comedy Club stand-up comedians, the TODES and IOWA rocked the stage and congratulated all guests with Company’s birthday. One of the best marketing experts Mr. Garrett Johnston was invited as the main guest.

The second day of the event was fully devoted to business meetings and analytical reports. Thus, the leaders of the company gave presentations on business cases and shared their work experience. The celebration night was continued at one of the best Moscow night clubs called GIPSY. That night was truly unforgettable! We congratulate GIS with its 3rdbirthday and we believe this company has a great future ahead!

About Global Intellect Service

Global Intellect Service creates innovative products for business and life. Our brand is built on 3 pillars which are another advertisement, supply & demand, marketing mix.

We use implementation of referral marketing to traditional business as an alternative to advertising. Our mobile app aimed to unify a great number of end customers and suppliers. Combination of marketing instruments helps our clients simplify the process of communication with their customers.

For more information please visit our official website: www.udsgame.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/global-intellect-service-classified-as-aa-opportunity/