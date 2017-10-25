Getting to Know the GDPR

By Steve Krause

You cannot get marketing right if you get privacy wrong. With the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), European and global marketers have new privacy requirements. As a leading provider of marketing technologies, Oracle is committed to helping our customers comply with the GDPR. This effort starts with awareness, so let’s cover the first line of questions and answers.

Who Is Affected?

GDPR will apply broadly to any company, whether based both inside or outside the European Union (EU), that collects and handles personal data from EU-based individuals.

What Data Is Involved?

“Personal data”: any information relating to an individual who can be directly or indirectly identified from that information.

What Are Marketers’ Obligations?

The key obligations involve how marketers collect, manage, and protect personal data. For example, you need to get an individual’s consent when you collect personal data, you need to observe certain security guidelines when storing and transmitting such data, and so on.

When Do the New Rules Take Effect?

May 25, 2018.

What Happens If My Company Violate the Rules?

It depends on the violation, but GDPR-related fines can be as large as the greater of 20 million euros or 4% of a company’s prior-year worldwide revenue.

What Is Oracle Doing for Customers?

Oracle is committed to helping our customers address the GDPR’s new requirements that are relevant to our offerings. Oracle Marketing Cloud products that handle personal data already have built-in privacy and security features. We are reviewing these, creating new documentation, and providing other information resources to accelerate our customers’ adoption of the GDPR.

Where Do I Learn More?

The Oracle Marketing Cloud has a GDPR Resource Center. On it, you’ll find our white paper, “You Cannot Get Marketing Right If You Get Privacy Wrong.” And for non-Oracle reading, I recommend this Overview of the GDPR by the United Kingdom’s Information Commissioner’s Office.

Webinar – Oracle Marketing Cloud and the GDPR

Join us for this webinar to learn the upcoming GDPR regulations and how you can prepare yourself for them.

November 29, 2017

Register for 9AM ET/3 PM CET

Register for 3PM PT/ 6 PM ET / 10AM AEDT

