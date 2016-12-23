Get a Jump-Start on 2017 with These Free Webinars

By Helen Arceyut Frixione

If you’re like me, your inbox is a mix of professional emails sprinkled with a dash of webinars and a touch of ebooks.

Sometimes, I’ll open one of these hyper-actionable and insightful emails, but no matter how hard I try, I can’t follow through (despite my good intentions).

The truth is, even if I carve out time during the day, I focus on what needs to be accomplished now, and often that doesn’t include improving my marketing skills for the future.

There, I said it.

Now that I’ve revealed the truth, I have to admit that operating this way will only get me so far.

Which is why this holiday season, I’m taking advantage of some much-needed free time to level up my conversion marketing skills. And you can too! We’ve handpicked some of our most actionable webinars, filled with expert advice that will not only help you increase your conversions, but also get you on track to becoming the marketer you want to be in 2017.

So instead of spending the holidays eating yourself into a peppermint bark-induced coma, brush up on the skills that will make the most impact in 2017. (Or do both — we vote for both.)

