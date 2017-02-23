Gartner Names Oracle Marketing Cloud a Leader in Digital Marketing Hubs – for the 3rd …

By Austin Miller

Gartner recently released its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs, and honored Oracle Marketing Cloud as a leader in this crucial customer experience category for the third consecutive report. We appreciate the recognition for our capabilities in the identity management space in particular, which we believe is a foundational element of a successful Digital Marketing Hub. Our consistently high performance in the assessment serves as confirmation that our vision, defined by our strategic investments in the marketing space, uniquely aligns with the complicated needs of today’s digital marketer.

These needs have never been more complicated, which is why we agree with Gartner’s recommendation that marketers deploy solutions that cut across organizational and operational boundaries, and share common resources and data.

Oracle and other vendors who had the foresight and resources to invest in a true Digital Marketing Hub solution have been able to build solutions that are varied in approach yet share this common set of customer-focused goals.

Emergence of The ‘Marketing Cloud’

Historically, discussions of the ‘Digital Marketing Hub’ had always been more aspirational and future looking versus an honest appraisal of the current state of offerings. That has changed significantly in the past few years for a few reasons.

For one, organizations have started to demand greater performance, coordination and accountability from both advertising and marketing. In turn, those demands landed on the door steps of vendors, with the question: how can we use technology to be more efficient with our spend, and in turn, demonstrate its effectiveness? Secondly, increasing budgets for both digital marketing and advertising made choosing of a ‘Digital Marketing Hub’ a more strategic endeavor and thus required involvement from company executives. More strategic and demanding decision makers pushed vendors to adopt a grander vision.

And finally, a third significant driver has emerged over the last year or so – how well can vendors execute on the vision they promised. This last driver is the critical ‘moment of truth’ where evaluations on performance are far less subjective than judging a company’s ability to innovate or the vibrancy of their vision.

The Oracle Marketing Cloud has thrived in this environment. The Oracle Marketing Cloud has grown from a single B2B Marketing Automation Platform into a cohesive set of modular, but integrated best in class solutions, made to empower marketers of all stripes. In terms of vision, the Oracle Marketing Cloud’s heritage is grounded in being the first to market with industry defining products and concepts like the Data Management Platform, the Orchestration Canvas, and the Data Exchange to name a few. In terms of execution, our enterprise-focused legacy mandates that all our products are engineered to perform at unprecedented scale, with 100% availability.

Oracle Marketing Cloud – What’s next?

We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a leader in the Digital Marketing industry, but we aren’t resting on our laurels. Instead, we are focused on how we can extend the reach of the Digital Marketing Hub beyond organizational boundaries of the marketing organization, and into all customer facing functions of an organization. While marketing departments are traditionally charged with owning the customer experience, there are still so many interactions that live outside the marketer’s purview. Until all these touch points, and the resulting customer data, can be centralized on a unified customer experience platform, true customer centricity will be an unattainable goal for most organizations. This is a big, complex, difficult problem and we couldn’t be more excited to help our customers solve it.

