Free Of Pain: TLC National Marketing Director Tari Spear Shares Her Story

By Nicole Dunkley

When Orlando, Florida’s Tari Spear joined Total Life Changes in 2014, she was coming off of two very difficult years.

“My mother was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in February of 2013 and died in February of 2014,” Tari recalls.

“During that time, I had become her caretaker and took on the responsibility of making her medical decisions. After her death, I gained a considerable amount of weight, and my own preexisting conditions began to worsen.”

Tari was a lifelong sufferer of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and endured severe constipation. Over the years, she’d also been diagnosed with depression, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), osteoarthritis, Graves’ disease, severe anemia and a host of other unpleasant medical conditions. She was willing to try anything.

“Once I consumed my first 8 ounces of Iaso® Tea, I experienced immediate relief,” Tari says. “I continued to drink 30 ounces of Iaso® Tea each and every day, along with the amazing NutraBurst®, and was able to lose 24 pounds in 30 days.”

Having purchased a few packets of tea from a TLC marketer and experienced such dramatic results, she began to take an interest in the business opportunity the company presented. She received a recommendation to seek the advice of Global Marketing Director Phillip Birchfield, who in turn became her sponsor.

“I developed a strong belief that these products could allow everyone to improve their quality of life,”

Tari says. “I had watched my mother suffer, and the experience made me determined to help prevent or minimize the suffering of others.”

There was no shortage of people in Tari’s life whom she believed would benefit from TLC’s products, starting with herself. Having taken various daily medications for 26 years, she thanks TLC for making her medication free. Her stepfather successfully used Iaso® Emu Oil to manage his pain after open heart surgery. She was able to build her network of customers and marketers on a product-first basis: where she saw someone in need, she connected them with a product she believed could help. As more and more of them became regular consumers, she rapidly rose in rank.

“I’ve helped so many look better and feel even greater,” says Tari, now a National Marketing Director. “I’ve been able to help others financially without having to worry about whether I’d have enough to pay for my own financial obligations. My team members have purchased new vehicles, upgraded their living conditions, and some have even left their jobs to operate their TLC business on a full time basis.”

For a single mother of two coming off some of the most trying years of her life, Tari’s progress has been nothing short of amazing. “This is my first experience in network marketing and it is totally different from what I expected. I’ve developed a personal relationship with each product, and so many CEOs have become family to me. I am amazed at the leadership’s humility and the support they offer. TLC creates a comfortable environment for all backgrounds and walks of life.”

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. President and Tea Executive Officer Jack Fallon created TLC over 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary compensation plan that allows IBOs of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, “It really is different over here.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/free-of-pain-tlc-national-marketing-director-tari-spear-shares-her-story/