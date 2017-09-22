ForeverGreen Introduces CareWear Wearable Technology

By Ted Nuyten

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation (OTCQB: FVRG), a global direct marketing company and provider of health and wellness products, recently announced its new wearable technology called CareWear™.

The presale of the device, with continuous monitoring from the health application GoHeart, is a limited time offer with an unprecedented association of use with the company’s nutrition products.

“ForeverGreen is in a unique position where the CareWear device becomes the catalyst for people to monitor and manage their lives with a health dashboard, and see the results from use of ForeverGreen nutrition products,”

said ForeverGreen CEO Rick Redford.

“Global sales for the wearable technology market is expected to exceed $34 billion in 2020, according to CCS Insight.

The strength of our message is that the device is a piece of a much bigger strategy we are calling the, ‘Total Health Experience.’”

CareWear, in combination with daily use of ForeverGreen nutritional products, is what the company is positioning as the Total Health Experience that completes the periphery of nature, science, products, education and technology formulated in research and development of all the company’s product offerings.

CareWear is available in North America, select countries in Latin America, Europe, Caribbean and Israel.

Members who participate in the presale also may opt-into a case study with the company’s new cardiovascular product to be launched in early 2018.

About ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation was founded in 2004, and develops, manufactures and distributes an expansive line of all-natural whole foods and products to North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and South America, including its new global Xpress offering Prodigy-5™, featuring the exclusive TransArmor™ Nutrient Technology.

Additional products include PowerStrips™, SolarStrips™, with industry exclusive marine phytoplankton and BeautyStrips™.

The company also offers its North American market its weight-management line called Ketopia™, as well as additional weight management products, and its Pulse-8™ powered L-arginine formula for cardiovascular health. For more information visit www.forevergreen.org

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/forevergreen-introduces-carewear-wearable-technology/