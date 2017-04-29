ForeverGreen – FGXpress CEO Ron Williams Resigns

By Ted Nuyten

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, a leading direct marketing company and provider of health-centered products, announced today the appointment of Rick Redford, as the company’s new CEO.

Ron Williams has resigned as the company’s President and CEO, and will remain as a member of the Board of Directors, as well as continue in a consulting role working directly with the leadership in the field.

Ron Williams commented,

“Finding the right person has been a timely and thorough process for the company. Mr. Redford has the right experience and knowledge to do an outstanding job as the Company’s new CEO.

I am looking forward to continue supporting and growing the company by taking a role that really embodies my talents and passion, which is working with our distributors and leaders of the company and to always keep our company’s culture new and fresh, along with our products.”

The company is also announcing the resignation of Jack Eldridge as CFO.

He will remain as an employee with the company as he transitions his duties to the senior finance team members.

As part of the company’s restructuring which was initially announced in a press release on March 2, 2017, the company has continued to cut expenses, improve profitability and continued to lower its fixed costs to increase growth and improve productivity which will translate into higher profitability for the company.

Rick Redford commented, “I am humbled and honored to be chosen to fill this role as CEO. I have a unique perspective on this company, being that I’ve been involved with the company since the start, initially for five years and most recently was asked to come back last year to serve as COO for the company.

I have over 20 years of experience and success in the direct selling industry. I am looking forward to working closely with Ron, and believe that his passion and energy will have a very positive impact with our leaders. Our new executives and I are very busy executing our new plan to create a business model that will be profitable and sustainable moving into the future.

These were necessary steps as the company focuses on delivering higher levels of earnings growth for the company and our shareholders. Our growth trend for revenues and earnings will accelerate with these new changes. We will also be engaging in a more proactive communication with our shareholders. The results of our efforts will be felt almost immediately.”

About ForeverGreen

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation develops, manufactures and distributes an expansive line of all natural whole foods and products to North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, including their new global Xpress offering Prodigy-5. Additional products include PowerStrips, SolarStrips and BeautyStrips.

They also offer their North America weight-management line Ketopia, along with FrequenSea, a whole-food beverage with industry exclusive marine phytoplankton, immune support and weight management products, and Pulse-8 powdered L-arginine formula. For more information on ForeverGreen’s products, visit www.forevergreen.org.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/forevergreen-fgxpress-ceo-ron-williams-resigns/