First-Time Networker Finds Success With Total Life Changes

By Nicole Dunkley

Nurgul Boranbaeva is a thirty-five-year-old mother of five children living in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan. She has worked for multiple organizations, earning a typical salary in her region and working long hours, often arriving home late in the evening.

She maintained this hectic work pace and caring for her children for over four years until her health took a turn for the worse. She had to have surgery and during her recovery she made a decision:

“Health is more important than anything else and I decided to stop working at this last organization and stay home with my children. I always had a negative attitude toward the network marketing businesses, but I decided to try it myself. This was the one way for me to make money at home and stay with my children.”

” I began researching many network marketing companies but I stopped at TLC because I was attracted to the #1 compensation plan in the world and its hero product, Iaso® Tea. It was the best product among all the products in MLM. And most importantly, I liked the fact that here you are the partner, not a distributor, like in the other network marketing companies. I found a strong leader in this company, Global Director Thomas Carter. He continues to lead me in the right direction, and mentors me, because it is my first experience in network marketing,” explains Nurgul Boranbaeva.

Nurgul is a product of the products. She has been drinking the Iaso® Detox Tea and it has helped her lose weight and become more energetic. She began sharing her results with the thirty contacts she had in her mobile phone and within two months she had ninety people interested in the products. Nurgul was being mentored by current TLC Global Directors Thomas and Eve Carter. She started to become comfortable getting acquainted with different people, learning how to communicate effectively as a new networker and she has discovered a whole new world, helping others feel better while earning a residual income from the comfort of her home.

Nurgul discusses her transition into the network marketing business: “I began to gain experience. I did not have a definite goal in my life before, I didn’t have a dream to try to realize. I just lived for the day. But I opened my thoughts, and now I have a goal of becoming a top leader in TLC. I dream of standing on a big stage with my team and my sponsors. Most importantly, now I have a dream; to build a house and to secure the future of my children. I earned $600 in my first two months of business with Total Life Changes. Maybe it seems as a small amount for someone, but for me, for a housewife and mother of five children, this is an achievement!”

This is only the beginning for Nurgul. She envisions great things as she continues to learn from her sponsors. She has made a career change to be at home more with her children. She admits that it is not easy to run a business from home with five children, who range in age from twelve years to only eight months. But it is her dreams of building a new home and creating a better life for her children that continues to give her strength.

Nurgul adds, “Those who strongly want something cannot be stopped. I will not stop until my goals and dreams are achieved. I want to thank our first leader here, Zibagul and my sponsor Maya for believing in me and continuing to support me! I also want to thank TLC and its amazing leaders, especially Thomas and Eve Carter for believing in us.”

