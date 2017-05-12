Felecia and Reggie Parks Hit National Director With Total Life Changes

By Nicole Dunkley

One of the unique charms of working at Total Life Changes is that husbands and wives can achieve success together. Durham, North Carolina’s Felecia and Reggie Parks are a great example.

The couple have each reached the high rank of National Marketing Director with TLC, while finding time to raise two amazing children and work full-time corporate jobs on the side.

Though the Parks now represent the very picture of American success, what they’ve accomplished might not have been possible without the perfect opportunity TLC presented them to supplement their primary income.

In 2014, the Parks family had decided to build a new home due to the stress of dealing with Felecia’s two hour commute to her corporate job, two valuable hours each day she could have been spending with her family.

Secretly, Felecia was nervous about the purchase. She had been laid off in 2011 and, though things were tight that year, nothing was lost. But if it were to happen again now, she wondered how they could possibly afford their new mortgage. Hoping for some added financial security, she began to research the network marketing sector. Enter a new opportunity.

After being approached by another business, Felicia reached out to fellow future TLC National Marketing Directors James and Sheyrl Colclough, and asked for their opinion. Sheyrl’s response was priceless: “Girl, I don’t know about the company you are considering, but I know about Total Life Changes, I just joined a few days ago.”

Sheyrl immediately got Executive Ambassador Lenika Scott on the phone and Felecia listened to her presentation with interest. A few days later she called to join the TLC team. Felecia and Reggie’s decision completely changed their family situation. Their earnings from TLC have been more than enough to pay the mortgage, their credit cards and will even, one day, pay the principle on that new house.

“TLC’s products work and are affordable,” says Felecia.

“The compensation plan is designed so everyone that tries can win. I believe at TLC everybody truly cares and wants you to be successful.”

It was important to the Parks to test the products before selling them. “The first time I used the Iaso Detox Tea. I did lose the promised five pounds in five days and my abdomen flattened,” she says. “At one point my cholesterol levels were a concern. I started using Chaga daily and at my last physical I had healthy cholesterol levels.”

Felecia knows her nutrition, having earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Education. TLC has given her the opportunity to serve as an educator, helping individuals reach their optimal health. Customer #1 was her mom, who she says loves NutraBurst and Delgada coffee.

At one point, her mother suffered from continuous bleeding and splitting of her cuticles. A doctor’s appointment was a phone call away, but with continuous use of NutraBurst, her nails have strengthened and are growing. One of the Parks’ children suffered from eczema, but one week’s treatment with Iaso Oil healed it, and the eczema has not resurfaced.

“TLC’s culture is open, meaning people can be themselves, offering their gifts and talents to make the entire organization better,” adds Reggie. “You can actually make an income here, and seeing the life-changing effects of our products is very gratifying.”

