Expand your Audience with Oracle Eloqua and WeChat

By David Johnson

At Oracle Marketing Cloud, we are focused on helping marketers recognize and reach their ideal customers, wherever they are. That’s why Oracle Marketing Cloud and WeChat have partnered to integrate the most popular social media platform in China with the most powerful marketing automation platform, Oracle Eloqua.

For brands and business organizations in China, WeChat is the dominant social media platform and has over 963 million users as of August, 2017. This new integration will empower global organizations and regional businesses to directly engage WeChat users to build their brand presence in the Chinese market and connect with potential buyers, at scale.

Watch the video for a quick overview.

So how does it work?

The Oracle Eloqua – WeChat App integration allows marketers to send messages to one or more WeChat Official Accounts, including Subscription and Service Accounts, effectively enabling global marketing teams to engage with buyers across the globe.

WeChat engagement data is automatically captured as soon as buyers start following an organization’s official WeChat Account. For existing Oracle Eloqua contacts, it’s a simple scan of a QR code to subscribe the user to the company’s WeChat Official Account to enrich a profile with additional information pulled from their current WeChat Public Profile.

For example, if a prospective buyer starts following your WeChat account and chooses to interact with a WeChat message, you can track that behavior, assign a value to the activity in your lead scoring model, and target them in a cross-channel campaign based on their interest in your product. Sales will have access to these interactions within Eloqua Profiler so they are enabled to directly engage them in relevant conversations to lead them further down the sales funnel.

Activity data is stored in Oracle Eloqua making it easy for marketers to view each contact’s digital behavior on WeChat and determine engagement decisions based on those behaviors to improve personalization and scoring efforts. Once this data is captured, marketers can leverage the integration to add WeChat as a delivery channel during campaign design and send relevant, personalized messages to target audiences straight from the Oracle Eloqua campaign canvas. They can then measure the success of WeChat campaigns using built-in reporting and analytics within Oracle Eloqua.

Getting started is easy.

If you are an Oracle Eloqua customer, navigate to the WeChat listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application.

At Oracle Marketing Cloud, we are committed to bringing new audience prospects to marketers across the globe. Whether you are looking for new ways to market to existing customers in China, or expanding your footprint to include Chinese buyers who are the fastest growing market in the world, this integration will open new opportunities for our customers. And this is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more new exciting Oracle Eloqua features and opportunities.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/00vA_Jq9Wio/oracle-eloqua-wechat-app