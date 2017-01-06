European Direct Selling Congress 2017 – Amsterdam The Netherlands

By Ted Nuyten

In the Heart of Amsterdam (Leidseplein) – The Netherlands, in the famous DeLaMar Theater, Business For Home brought together a selection of the most powerful Leaders in Network Marketing, for two life changing days and we want you to join us.

This kind of quality training is often only available in the USA; and now for Once-In-A-Life-time, coming to Europe – The Netherlands.

It is delivered in a completely generic format. No companies or products are ever mentioned so you will feel safe to share this Business Event with your Team.

Listen, Analyze, Learn, Lunch, Inter-act and have Fun with the ultimate Experts. Discover the Trends, Learn from the Experts!

No “Hype” but facts and figures, true information and team building skills you need to develop a rock solid business.

When:

22 and 23 April 2017

DeLaMar Theater

Amsterdam

VIP and Early Bird tickets can be booked here:

European Direct Selling Congress – Reservations

Discover Direct Sales training from USA and European million dollar-earning distributors and corporate executives.

Get involved and achieve a new level of personal satisfaction, empower yourself with the tools to take immediate and massive action in your life and receive thousands of dollars in free consulting.

Experience first-hand the strategies required for becoming very succesfull, and upgrade your skills. For entrepreneurs … business leaders … distributors … and anyone else looking to become an attractive magnet for greater income.

Speakers and Trainers





Enes Olgun – Turkey

Alfred Bala – USA

Tom Chenault – USA







Garrett McGrath – USA

Rob Sperry – USA

Kevin Thompson – USA







Johnny Green – USA

Denice Chenault – USA

Ken Seto – Canada







Steve Mitchell – UK

Sylvia McGrath – USA

Stay tuned…

Amsterdam’s main attractions, including its historic canals, the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, Stedelijk Museum, Hermitage Amsterdam, Anne Frank House, Amsterdam Museum, are all around the corner of the venue.

Recruiting? No way. If you prospect someone and we find out about it, you will be asked to leave and no refund will be given.

DeLaMar Theater – Amsterdam

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZztLrTRYAso

About the Trainers

Enes Olgun, young multi million dollar earner from Turkey, Istanbul with an international team of over 50,000 members. Brought last year 6,000 people from HIS team to Istanbul for a training with Eric Worre.

He had pre-conceived ideas about network marketing. Enes has heard of network marketing before because his family was involved in it. He was not interested to listen to any MLM company.

One day in 2008, a close friend called him and invited Enes to see him. The friend didn’t mention a word about the business during the invitation. When they met, Enes was introduced to the network marketinf and the compensation plan. Fascinated Enes decided to join.

Alfred (Al) Bala, CEO of a $200 million dollar Direct Sales Company.

Al Bala, 56, is well known throughout the industry for his passionate support of the company’s sales associates, and he has been a key contributor to bringing the company back to profitability.

He has 36 years of experience working in the direct sales industry, with 28 of those spent as a field sales leader.

“Surrounding yourself and working with leaders plays a large role in your business success.An effective Leader can mentor, motivate, and inspire you to do great things”.

Tom Chenault, is a passionate man. Whether he is on the air with his radio program Tom Chenault Show or on the phone encouraging a team member or spending time with his wonderful family, you can be sure he is doing it with all that he has. Tom has lived his entire life as if it were the gift he always wanted.

His life has been one big adventure. Tom has been a corporate airplane salesman, a stock broker, a public relations firm owner, a radio show host, and an ultra-successful network marketer.

While Tom has made and lost a lot of money during his career(s), he has never lost his infectious sense of humor and his ability to rise to the top of his profession…and help others to do the same.

Garrett McGrath, President at ANMP – Association of Network Marketing Professionals.

Garrett and Sylvia McGrath have worked side-by-side since 1999 and together provide unique leadership training, coaching and personal mentoring to network marketing professionals through an original series of international daily live broadcasts, live events, videos, mentorship, tools and training systems.

The McGraths have also produced numerous videos, CDs, guidebooks and marketing tools for large network marketing organizations, and are currently Editorial Review Board Members for Networking Times magazine.They are Visionary Ambassadors and # 1 highest-ranked top field leaders in their company.

Rob Sperry, is a proven leader with almost 10 years of experience in Network Marketing. He is known as a top trainer and recruiter in Network Marketing.

As a 28 year old Rob Sperry generated over 2 million dollars in volume in his first year in Network Marketing.

In 2008, He hung up his racket as a tennis coach and manager of a tennis club to join a multi-billion-dollar Network Marketing company.

In his first year he set the record that year for sponsoring the most new people into the company in a single month. He reached the highest level in the company in less than a year.

Kevin Thompson, The MLM Attorney, is proud husband, father of four and a founding member of Thompson Burton PLLC.

Named as one of the top 25 most influential people in direct sales, Kevin Thompson has extensive experience to help entrepreneurs launch their businesses on secure legal footing.

Recently featured on CNBC with Herb Greenberg, Thompson is a thought-leader in the industry.

Johnny Green, International networker, build a large team in Asia. Is traveling all over the world.

He says: It’s simple…I’m resilient and I do not know how to lose….no time for complainers, wimps, or whiners.

Whatever you want to accomplish in life, then go out and make it happen and never let anyone tell you that you cannot reach your goals or dreams!!!

“We show people how to look good, feel good, and make global money while doing it”.

Denice Chenault, International networker.

“I was introduced to Network Marketing in 1999. Fast forward fifteen plus years and my husband Tom and I have created an amazing team of leaders in our company.

We hit the the top rank in our company first and were the only ones at that rank for almost two years. Our passion is teaching others to do what we do.

I feel strongly that Network Marketing is THE only industry where women can create a life they love with very little start-up cost, no overhead, no degree, and no boss! Having the ability to have financial freedom, health freedom and time freedom is the result of serving others.

Sylvia McGrath, has over 25+ years of marketing experience, including having served as corporate Vice President of Marketing for a network marketing company and Vice President of Sales & Marketing for a design firm with Fortune 500 clientele.

Garrett and Sylvia McGrath have worked side-by-side since 1999 and together provide unique leadership training, coaching and personal mentoring to network marketing professionals through an original series of international daily live broadcasts, live events, videos, mentorship, tools and training systems.

The McGraths have also produced numerous videos, CDs, guidebooks and marketing tools for large network marketing organizations, and are currently Editorial Review Board Members for Networking Times magazine. They are Visionary Ambassadors and # 1 highest-ranked top field leaders in their company.

Steve Mitchell, with the support of Yvette, his wife, has been involved in the industry of relationship marketing since 1989, but though this Englishman has already achieved a great deal, the path to becoming one of Europe’s most successful networkers was not easy, with his network marketing success story starting from being totally broke.

Back 23 years ago Steve Mitchell owned a thriving chain of successful pizza and pasta restaurants, earning him a fortune. For seven years, things went fantastic; his income was very high and he had the lifestyle to go with it.

But then within the space of two years the market changed and Steve admits he didn’t change fast enough with the conclusion that his pizzerias went bust and Steve lost everything.

Today, Steve Mitchell is financially independent once again, living a lifestyle most people dream about – he literally has made millions. He is happily married; both his children have recently graduated with high-level degrees, and with homes dotted around the globe and all the toys that come with financial freedom means he never has to endure another ‘winter’.

