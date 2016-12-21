Episode 272: Behind the Scenes @ MLM Nation “2016 MLM Recap at MLM Nation”

By Simon Chan

Welcome to a special episode where you get to hear what’s going on Behind the Scenes at MLM Nation and get a close up view of the life of an entrepreneur.

This is where you’ll get not only the latest news about MLM Nation, but a sneak peek inside the life of Simon Chan…

Learn about the latest adventures that Simon is going through…

His journey as a husband and father…

His wins and losses…

His reflections and deep thoughts…

What Simon is currently reading and learning …

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

2016 MLM Recap: Wins and Lessons

MLM Nation with over 2.2 million downloads

Must Read Book

Smartcuts by Shane Snow

Seeking Wisdom by Peter Bevelin

The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Recommended Resources Mentioned On Show

NO BS NO HYPE USA Event on Jan. 27, 28, 29, 2017

NO BS NO HYPE Australia Event on May 12, 13, 14, 2017

Apple Pencil

How to Read 1 Book a Day in Just 10 Minutes with Blinkist

Top 5 Downloads in 2016

1) Dani Johnson

2) Emily Vavra

3) Kelly Bell Bono

4) Tom “Big Al” Schreiter

5) Adam and Michelle Carey

Top 10 Downloads of all Time

1) Dani Johnson

2) Tom “Big Al” Schreiter

3) Lisa Grossmann

4) Ray Higdon

5) Robert Hollis

6) Matt Morris

7) Celeste Gwynn

8) Jordan Adler

9) Todd Falcone

10) Alex Morton



