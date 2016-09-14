Episode 230: Behind the Scenes @ MLM Nation “Most Important Question You Must Ask Yourself”

By Simon Chan

Welcome to a special episode where you get to hear what’s going on Behind the Scenes at MLM Nation and get a close up view of the life of an entrepreneur.

This is where you’ll get not only the latest news about MLM Nation, but a sneak peek inside the life of Simon Chan…

Learn about the latest adventures that Simon is going through…

His journey as a husband and father…

His wins and losses…

His reflections and deep thoughts…

What Simon is currently reading and learning …

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

The Most Important Questions You Must Ask Yourself Each Night

Importance of “Going Deep”

Systems and Increasing Productivity at Home

Awareness of “Who Are You Becoming?”

Must Read Book

No book recommended on this episode

Recommended Resources Mentioned On Show

John Maxwell’s Training on MLM Leadership

4th Annual NO BS NO HYPE MLM Tour

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

Author information





Simon Chan

|

The post Episode 230: Behind the Scenes @ MLM Nation “Most Important Question You Must Ask Yourself” appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/230-most-important-question/