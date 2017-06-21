Entrepreneur Matthew Harris Brings International Brand Total Life Changes To South Africa

By Nicole Dunkley

What were you doing in November 2016? If you’re lucky, in the eight months since then you might’ve gotten a raise or two. South African-born entrepreneur Matthew Harris partnered with Total Life Changes in November, and he’s received something of a raise himself, to the tune of $20,000… per week.

To learn how Matthew, now a Global Marketing Director at TLC alongside his wife Ilean, achieved such a dramatic success so quickly, we need to go back to where he was before he joined. Having been in the network marketing profession for a number of years prior, Matthew had recently decided to part ways completely with the profession and pursue other endeavors. But then a text message changed everything.

“I received a message from my cousin in Cape Town telling me my grandmother wasn’t doing well,” Matthew recalls. “I booked a flight from my home in Florida and flew back to see her. The whole way there, I prayed God would keep her alive just long enough for me to say ‘thank you’ and ‘I love you’ even one last time.”

Thankfully, Matthew was able to spend seven days with his grandmother before she passed away. For days afterward, friends and family would visit the family home in Cape Town to pay their respects and give their condolences. “People I didn’t know kept telling me how great an impact my grandmother had made on their life, and I realized that even though she wasn’t leaving behind money or anything like that as an inheritance, she truly did leave behind a legacy in the lives of those of us who were fortunate to know her.”

That experience forced Matthew to evaluate his own life. “The whole way back to America I kept thinking about what people would say about me when I died. Would they say, ‘That’s the guy who grew up in Africa and achieved the American dream,’ or would they say, ‘That’s the guy who changed my life!’

“While I was in South Africa I ran into friends and family that had followed me on social media for years and had seen the lifestyle I had achieved as an entrepreneur. They started asking me to teach them what I had learned.” Matthew decided that, like his grandmother, he too would leave behind a legacy of empowering people. Enter Total Life Changes.

Matthew understood the power of association and aligning with the right partners in business, and so selecting the right sponsor was a critical decision. While he was flying around the globe evaluating various network marketing businesses, TLC Global Director Jarrod Wilkins sent him some samples of the company’s products.

“I was immediately intrigued about the possibility of working with Mr. Wilkins because I knew him and his wife prior to joining, and was impressed with their vision for helping people around the world create financial legacies for their families. I tried the Iaso® Tea and loved the concept of the product, because South Africans are absolutely mad for tea, but the only problem was TLC didn’t ship products to South Africa! I wasn’t going to join if I couldn’t build back home.”

Matthew’s track record of success convinced TLC executives, including founder Jack Fallon, that he was the man to bring their products to a brand new market. But success in business is never guaranteed. “The challenges we faced were enormous,” Matthew notes. Faced with three week-plus delivery times, only one available product (the Iaso® Tea) and the reality that no one on his new team had even tried the product before joining, Matthew went to work. “Initially we couldn’t even get our new IBOs enrolled because all the applications had to be manually processed, adding days of work. I worked an average of 18 hours a day for 90 days straight, prospecting, training, facilitating customer support, just doing everything it took to get the business moving.”

But the hard work started to pay off quickly. Within 6 months of joining TLC, Matthew achieved the rank of Global Marketing Director, building a team of over 9,000 IBOs that has produced two National Directors, three Regional Directors and over 200 Directors. “It’s incredible to see my childhood friends winning in such a big way!” Matthew says. “There are leaders on my team who grew up in shacks and now earn over $10,000 a month with TLC, in a country where the average income is around $500 a month.”

Matthew credits his success to the quality of TLC’s products and its unique corporate culture. His favorite products include Iaso® Tea, Nutraburst®, and Emu® Oil, the latter of which he claims has worked wonders for his complexion. As for the culture, Matthew compares it to a family. “You don’t see the same stuffy formality that you do in many companies. They genuinely offer distributors an opportunity to be themselves. The support from the corporate staff and field leadership has been absolutely outstanding.”

As for the future, Matthew tries to keep things in perspective. “We’re still pre-launching in South Africa, so although we’ve experienced a lot of success we are well aware that this is only the beginning.” No doubt, Matthew will continue to find success transforming the lives of people in Africa and around the world with the Total Life Changes opportunity.

About Total Life Changes



Total Life Changes offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. Founder and Tea Executive Officer Jack Fallon created TLC over 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary compensation plan that allows IBOs of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, “It really is different over here.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/entrepreneur-matthew-harris-brings-international-brand-total-life-changes-to-south-africa/