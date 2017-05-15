Ensuring Successful Implementation of Your Marketing Technology

By Chloe Basterfield

In today’s marketing environment it is no secret that businesses need to use marketing technology in order to become more competitive.

However, implementing marketing technology poses challenges to businesses of all sizes. In fact, only 8% of businesses feel that marketing technology has been successfully implemented in the past.

In order to overcome the challenges associated with implementing marketing technology it is vital that we take a new approach to the process.

This new approach is called ‘The Communications Cycle’ and in this video we take a closer look at how The Communications Cycle works, the various parts of the business involved in this process, and the benefits it can bring to businesses.

Essentially, at a top level, ‘The Communications Cycle’ is a closed loop involving data, communications processes and audience interactions.

Each aspect of this cycle involves functional owners and managers of technology.

The owner of the technology is the person or team whose budget goes into the technology or whose KPIs include ROI delivered by the technology, whereas the Manager is the person or team in charge of the day-to-day management of the technology.

This video explores how by focusing on owners and managers rather than job titles, creating a protocol for each of these owners and managers to discuss priorities and implementing a framework for setting these enable successful implementation of your marketing technology.

