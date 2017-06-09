DubLi.com Launches New Luxury Brands Category Catering To High-End Shoppers

By Ted Nuyten

DubLi.com, a global leader in online Cash Back shopping, today announced that it has launched a new page, targeted at customers who enjoy shopping for luxury brands.

The Luxury Brands page offers DubLi.com customers easy access for finding their favorite luxury brands while earning Cash Back from a wide variety of stores.

When shopping through the Luxury Brands page, DubLi.com customers can earn Cash Back at their favorite luxury stores and/or brands on every purchase.

Finding great deals is now easier than ever as shoppers can stack specials, coupons and free shipping offers with Cash Back to maximize savings.

This gives customers the ability to save significantly on luxury brands, without sacrificing style for savings. DubLi’s Founder and CEO, Michael Hansen, expressed his thoughts on the new Luxury Brands page stating,

“The addition of this powerful new page, growing our list of beneficial new features, is tailored to a new base of shoppers. Simplifying the ease of access to luxury brands offers superior shopping and savings opportunities for our customers who prefer this type of shopping experience.”

DubLi.com is designed to accommodate the interests of a wide variety of shopping preferences and global cultures. The addition of this new page is tailored to those shoppers with a taste for the finer things who are, simultaneously, cost conscious.

This new feature lets high-end shoppers earn Cash Back when shopping at luxury brands from affiliated stores such as Casadei, Diane Von Furstenberg, GILT, Forzieri and more. Updates on the latest sales and discounts are available via email sign-up so shoppers can be the first to hear about the latest available special offers.

This new feature is one of several recently announced for DubLi.com. In April, the new VIP Lounge launched, providing members with multiple ways to save on hotel rooms, travel, flights, local shopping, dining services, entertainment and leisure activities – all from one convenient location.

The new Luxury Brands page is another avenue for making smart shopping easier. In addition to discounts and savings offers, VIP Lounge members are also entitled to earn an additional 2% Cash Back on purchases made from the Luxury Brands page, increasing their savings. The Luxury Brands page has launched exclusively in the US, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the UAE with rollout to other countries planned for the future.

