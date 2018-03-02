doTerra Sourcing Initiatives In Bulgaria

By Ted Nuyten

In honor of the national day of the Republic of Bulgaria – the third of March – doTERRA, the world’s leading global essential oils company, today announced its social impact and community building initiatives in Bulgaria.

doTERRA is honored to participate in a reception in Washington, D.C. at the Member’s Room in the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building on March 1, 2018 that will be hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the United States H.E. Tihomir Stoytchev and his wife Lubka Stoytchev.

In 2015, doTERRA launched Esseterre Bulgaria, a new farming and distilling operation in Bulgaria. Built and managed by a Bulgarian team, Esseterre is applying the doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing approach to revitalize the essential oils industry in the country.

It partners with hundreds of local farmers in Eastern Bulgaria to grow and distill Lavender and Melissa, among other essential oils.

The distillation facility, operating 20 stills, is one of the largest such facilities in Bulgaria and Esseterre has become a top 300 company (in terms of revenue) in the country. Additionally, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® has provided funding and resources to assist in the professional development of Bulgarian youth in need.

“We are very pleased to expand our global supply chain to Bulgaria, a country with a rich agricultural legacy and abundant opportunities to make a difference,”

said Corey Lindley, doTERRA founding executive, president and chief financial officer.

“Bulgaria is home to some of our customers’ most valued oils, and this strong demand enables us to set up the infrastructure to benefit rural communities in this country. We look forward to continuing to empower the people of Bulgaria to improve their well-being and positively impact their own communities.”

Co-Impact Sourcing

Esseterre produces tens of thousands of kilograms of Lavender, Melissa and other oils annually at its world-class production center. Esseterre partners with and offers farmers the opportunity to increase their incomes through the production of higher value crops.

In addition, farmers benefit from the Co-Impact Sourcing approach of bonus payments for producing the highest quality oil, long-term fair pricing, production and harvesting support, on-time payments and technical knowledge sharing.

doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation works with several female leaders in Bulgaria to drive social impact through community projects, including:

The Social Teahouse – Led by Maya Doneva and Stoyana Stoeva, this non-profit organization is dedicated to helping orphans prepare to enter the workforce. Through a substantial donation from the foundation, The Social Teahouse was able to refurbish and outfit its new headquarters, training facility and operating teahouse, where orphans learn hands-on food preparation, catering and business skills. In partnership with Esseterre, they will also learn skills linked to vegetable gardening, larger-scale farming and distilling operations.

– Led by Maya Doneva and Stoyana Stoeva, this non-profit organization is dedicated to helping orphans prepare to enter the workforce. Through a substantial donation from the foundation, The Social Teahouse was able to refurbish and outfit its new headquarters, training facility and operating teahouse, where orphans learn hands-on food preparation, catering and business skills. In partnership with Esseterre, they will also learn skills linked to vegetable gardening, larger-scale farming and distilling operations. The Children’s Milk Canteen – After being in operation for 45 years, The Children’s Milk Canteen facility was renovated, thanks to support from the foundation. The facility currently prepares and distributes food on a daily basis for approximately 400 children in the Dobrich area.

– After being in operation for 45 years, The Children’s Milk Canteen facility was renovated, thanks to support from the foundation. The facility currently prepares and distributes food on a daily basis for approximately 400 children in the Dobrich area. Playground Project – With the help of volunteers, two playgrounds were constructed to provide children in the Riltsi neighborhood, 2 kilometers from Dobrich, a safe place to play.

– With the help of volunteers, two playgrounds were constructed to provide children in the Riltsi neighborhood, 2 kilometers from Dobrich, a safe place to play. Mothers’ Care Club – The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation partnered with the Mothers’ Care Club to provide educational opportunities for talented, underprivileged children in Bulgaria, specifically orphans and children from families living in impoverished circumstances.

To learn more about doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing®, please visit www.doterra.com/difference-co-impact-sourcing.

About doTERRA

doTERRA is the world leader in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a global network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning “gift of the Earth,” sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world.

doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/03/doterra-sourcing-initiatives-in-bulgaria/