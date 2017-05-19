doTERRA Honored With Prestigious Best Of State Award

By Ted Nuyten

doTERRA – the world’s leading essential oils company – was recently honored with the prestigious Best of State Award in Merchandising and Consumer Services, making it the only essential oil company to receive the award in 2017.

This marks the third year in a row doTERRA has been recognized as one of Utah’s top companies, and as the standard bearer of essential oil quality in the state.

“We are once again honored to be recognized among so many exceptional companies with the prestigious Best of State Award, as it highlights the purity of our oils, the tremendous and pioneering work of our growers and scientists, and the devotion of our employees and Wellness Advocates,” said David Stirling, Founder and CEO, doTERRA. “We are committed to our customers, the community and our entire doTERRA family, and look forward to continued growth.”

doTERRA currently employs 2,500 people worldwide with nearly 2,000 employees serving at the corporate headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The company has a global reach with more than three million wholesale customers and Wellness Advocates in over 100 countries. In 2016, it opened two distribution centers in Canada, an office in Victoria, Australia, and a new distillery in Bulgaria.

doTERRA is the world leader in the sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils, oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products.

The Best of State Awards recognizes people, organizations and businesses that are achieving, innovating and improving the quality of life in Utah. Award recipients are evaluated on overall achievement, excellence in products, and service and industry-changing innovation.

About doTERRA

About the Best of State Awards

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize the people, organizations, and businesses that are achieving, innovating, and improving the quality of life in Utah. Judges review submitted material and online nominations, and assign three separate scores to each nominee, for a total of 100 possible points.

Fifty percent of the points are for overall achievement and excellence in service, products, or performance. Another thirty percent is for innovation, creativity, and differentiation. The remaining twenty percent is for contributions that make Utah a better place to live. Each company is measured against the Best of State Motto: “Excelling and Surpassing All Else.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/doterra-honored-with-prestigious-best-of-state-award/