doTERRA Expands World Headquarters In The USA To 2,950 Employees

By Ted Nuyten

A world leader in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG essential oils, doTERRA is breaking ground on the continued development of its corporate campus in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

This third phase of growth will include the construction of a new medical clinic and office building, as well as an expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility, which together will house 700 additional employees at doTERRA’s Utah headquarters in Pleasant Grove. In addition, doTERRA is building a fulfillment center in Lindon, Utah, which will employ 250 people.

Upon completion of this third phase in 2019, doTERRA will have more than 2,950 employees in Utah and nearly 970,000 square feet of professional office, medical, manufacturing, and fulfillment space, spanning 100 acres.

As part of its expansion plans, doTERRA will more than double the size of its current manufacturing facility, bringing its total square footage from nearly 125,000 square feet to almost 324,000 square feet. Once it is completed in fall 2018, the expansion will offer capacity for an additional 200 employees. The additions to the facility will be built to the highest OTC and TGA standards. Any doTERRA product distilled or sold throughout the world will come through this facility, lending more opportunities for research and development.

High-efficiency lighting and mechanical systems will be utilized throughout all buildings, along with materials containing a high percentage of recycled content and items locally sourced in Utah. Further development and improvements to the existing wetlands area will also be a priority throughout the building process.

Set to be completed in fall 2018, the new 67,055-square-foot office building will provide office space to seat an additional 400 employees as well as plans for a childcare center that will serve up to 84 students daily, including infants, toddlers and young children. doTERRA also will provide childcare scholarships for the center based on need.

“We applaud doTERRA’s commitment to strengthen Pleasant Grove’s quality of living and create 700 additional jobs,”

said Pleasant Grove Mayor Michael W. Daniels. “We know that these efforts will contribute to a healthier community and stronger local economy, and will support our vision to make Pleasant Grove a premier city in Utah County.”

Slated for completion in spring 2019, the new medical clinic will initially offer resources for doTERRA employees and Wellness Advocates, with plans to eventually serve the community. This 39,500-square-foot innovative space is designed to expand as need demands with the potential of two additional buildings. It can accommodate 100 employees and five medical doctors with a focus on integrative care.

“Expanding our campus provides additional opportunities for research and growth so we can continue to lead the way in sourcing, testing, manufacturing and distributing essential oils and other healthy living products for customers around the world,”

said David Stirling, Founding executive, Chairman & CEO of doTERRA. “Health and wellness are the core of our business, and we’re pleased to create a clinic where we can validate the medical benefits of oils with modern medicine. We look forward to providing this care to our employees and Wellness Advocates and expanding this service to the broader community in the future.”

The new fulfillment center will be built along the I-15 corridor in Lindon near the Pleasant Grove exit. The 270,000 square foot facility will reside on 32 acres and house nearly 250 new employees. Once completed, this facility will serve doTERRA’s global customer base and act as a hub to support doTERRA fulfillment centers throughout the world.

Designed to be a highly efficient fulfillment space, this facility will utilize advanced automation to fulfill orders with speed and accuracy. Staying true to doTERRA’s values, the fulfillment center will be designed and constructed with sustainability, customer satisfaction and employee wellbeing at the forefront.

