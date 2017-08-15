Don’t Miss The Direct Selling Edge Conference

By Ted Nuyten

What Is Direct Selling Edge?

In the summer of 2011, MLM attorney Kevin Thompson of ThompsonBurton and MLM compensation plan consultant Jay Leisner of Sylvina Consulting discussed creating a conference for new and young direct selling companies.

Their plan was to build a team of direct selling professionals, each a top expert in his or her subject area. The faculty members would teach the attendees, giving them action steps they can take when they return home to build and grow their network marketing and party plan direct selling companies faster.

Kevin said to be successful, you need to have an edge and that is how the Direct Selling Edge Conference came to be named.

A Unique Learning Experience

At one of the early conferences, one attendee keenly observed, “This is not just a conference. It is a school for companies.” He was absolutely correct.

DS Edge students have given this conference very high marks. See for yourself by reviewing some or all of the 82 reviews.

Geared for both new and established companies, the Direct Selling Edge Conference provides a unique 2-day learning experience at a great value. Early bird tickets are only $100 when purchased before August 31, 2017.

The 18th Direct Selling Edge Conference will be held on October 2-3, 2017 in Franklin (near Nashville), Tennessee. The venue is the Drury Plaza Hotel in Franklin, a fabulous hotel with many free amenities for all guests.

Learn More – Earn More

The wisest direct selling executives never stop being students. They are always open to learning more. They encourage their field leaders to seek out opportunities to learn, and they follow their own advice.

Owners and employees of new and established direct selling companies attend the two-day Direct Selling Edge Conference to learn more about compensation plan design and improvement, how to build your field force, legal regulations, social media best practices for direct selling companies, direct selling operations, compliance, how to create a great company culture, what to do before you obtain or replace your software, and much more.

The faculty members of the Direct Selling Edge Conference are all top experts in their respective fields. The topics taught are suitable for both startup companies and companies already in business. At this MLM and party plan conference, wisdom will be shared in every presentation.

Discover what you will learn by viewing the complete agenda.

When you attend the Direct Selling Edge Conference in early October, you will return home with action steps you can take right away to grow your company faster.

In addition to the education, attendees will have an opportunity to personally meet with speakers at consulting appointments at the end of each day. You can receive up to four hours of consultation from industry experts at no additional charge.

At $200 per ticket, the conference is a great value. Early bird tickets, purchased before August 31, are only $100 each. Whenever you purchase your ticket, the cost to you will be small, while the benefits for your company will be huge.

All details for the conference are posted at https://www.directsellingedge.com/.

If you own or are employed by a direct selling company, in today’s fast changing world it is more important than ever for you to never stop learning.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/dont-miss-the-direct-selling-edge-conference/