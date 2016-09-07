Direct Selling Momentum Ranks September 2016

By Ted Nuyten

What is Momentum? Momentum is the magic of Direct Selling – MLM – Network Marketing. The “Holy Grail”.

You need a lot of “Momentum” in your Direct Selling career. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose….

Professionals are looking for momentum to join a new opportunity when they are in the market for a career switch.

Corporate executives or field leaders can create momentum. It represents that important element which transforms individuals, groups, and teams into that unstoppable force. Distributor groups are growing fast and are very successfull. It can happen when:

A new company or product(s) launches.

Successfull corporate executive or field leaders are coming in.

New countries are opening.

(International) conventions are held.

We have compiled this momentum list based on a number of key indicators, such as Facebook “Talking About”, Alexa Rankings, Simular web, social media engagement, our polls, and a number of undisclosed key indicators as we do not want “copy cats” steal our exclusive momentum algorithms

As of September 2016 we have added several companies to our momentum watch list.

We do not endorse any company, we just put a thermometer in the “buzz”. That are the:

Direct Selling Momentum Ranks – Top 200



RankNameCountryScore

1JeunesseUnited States3754

2AvonUnited States3748

3Young LivingUnited States3744

4Mary KayUnited States3734

5DoTerraUnited States3730

6Pampered ChefUnited States3729

7Le-VelUnited States3723

8Nu SkinUnited States3723

9YouniqueUnited States3714

10Hinode CosméticosBrazil3711

11It Works! GlobalUnited States3710

12ScentsyUnited States3708

13AdvocareUnited States3699

14Thirty One GiftsUnited States3695

15Arbonne InternationalUnited States3691

16HerbalifeUnited States3684

17OriflameSweden3684

18Stella & DotUnited States3682

19AmwayUnited States3681

20Rodan and FieldsUnited States3681

21Total Life ChangesUnited States3680

22LuLaRoeUnited States3672

23Origami OwlUnited States3667

24Stampin’ Up!United States3662

25Nerium Int.United States3662

26IsagenixUnited States3660

27Fitteam GlobalUnited States3658

28Chloe and IsabelUnited States3655

29Thermomix (Vorwerk)Germany3649

30QNetMalaysia3645

31TupperwareUnited States3641

32USANAUnited States3633

33Perfectly PoshUnited States3633

34BeautyCounterUnited States3629

35MelaleucaUnited States3624

36WorldVenturesUnited States3620

37Organo GoldCanada3617

38PolishopBrazil3613

39Tastefully SimpleUnited States3600

40MannatechUnited States3597

41OmnilifeMexico3595

42Keller Williams RealtyUnited States3592

43Alliance In MotionPhilippines3590

44PartyLiteUnited States3590

45LifeVantageUnited States3587

464LifeUnited States3583

47Tyra Banks CosmeticsUnited States3572

48Unicity Int.United States3569

49ACNUnited States3565

50Cabi OnlineUnited States3565

51Vestige MarketingIndia3560

52Talk FusionUnited States3555

53Primerica Financial ServicesUnited States3539

54Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUnited States3536

55Premier DesignsUnited States3530

56Kobold (Vorwerk)Germany3522

57YoungevityUnited States3516

58Betterway (Mistine)Thailand3503

59Ambit EnergyUnited States3502

60Close To My HeartUnited States3496

61Boulevard MondeBrazil3494

62Paparazzi AccessoriesUnited States3491

63UP! ESSÊNCIABrazil3490

64LegalShieldUnited States3480

65World Global NetworkUnited States3475

66Juice Plus+United States3465

67Pruvit VenturesUnited States3464

68Longaberger (JRJR Networks)United States3462

69CutcoUnited States3459

70LR Health and BeautyGermany3454

71Princess HouseUnited States3452

72Royale Business ClubPhilippines3451

73Market AmericaUnited States3449

745LinxUnited States3447

75WildtreeUnited States3445

76Eminence Organic Skin CareUnited States3443

77PolaJapan3443

78Stream EnergyUnited States3436

79Pink ZebraUnited States3436

80Team NationalUnited States3433

81ZurvitaUnited States3430

82Jewelry in CandlesUnited States3429

83SeneGenceUnited States3428

84NorwexNorway3427

85ModiCareIndia3426

86Zija InternationalUnited States3423

87MagnabilitiesUnited States3407

88Usborne BooksUnited States3406

89BofrostGermany3400

90Life LeadershipUnited States3398

91Touchstone CrystalUnited States3393

92BeautiControl (Tupperware)United States3381

93Dubli Network – OmintoUnited States3367

94Captain Tortue GroupFrance3366

95Jafra Cosmetics (Vorwerk)United States3362

96ViSalusUnited States3361

97Life PlusUnited States3360

98Send Out CardsUnited States3360

99DoxEgypt3359

100JR WatkinsUnited States3357

101Thrive LifeUnited States3357

102Gold CanyonUnited States3356

103Mega HoldingsHong Kong SAR China3351

104PaycationUnited States3351

105Empower NetworkUnited States3349

106InitialsUnited States3345

107XanGoUnited States3344

108Rain InternationalUnited States3330

109Four CornersUnited States3329

110Seacret DirectUnited States3323

111Traveling VineyardUnited States3322

112Steeped TeaCanada3322

113PM InternationalGermany3320

114Global Wealth TradeCanada3316

115LyonessAustria3314

116YoliUnited States3314

117ARIIXUnited States3310

118Uppercase Living (JRJR Networks)United States3306

119Prowin internationalGermany3304

120Celebrating HomeUnited States3304

121ModereUnited States3298

122SabikaUnited States3298

1231 Fashion GlobalSpain3292

124XyngularUnited States3292

125PhytoScienceMalaysia3292

126LifeWaveUnited States3280

127Cambridge DietUnited Kingdom3279

128Wealth GeneratorsUnited States3277

129Swissgolden CorporationUnited Kingdom3275

130KaratbarsGermany3271

131Dove ChocolateUnited States3270

132Agel (JRJR Networks)United States3260

133ForeverGreen – FgXpressUnited States3257

134Synergy Int. (Nature’s Sunshine)United States3256

135MorindaUnited States3255

136Barefoot BooksUnited States3253

137Global Domains InternationalUnited States3250

138Saladmaster (Regal Ware)United States3249

139NYR OrganicUnited States3249

140Damsel in DefenseUnited States3245

141Genesis PureUnited States3243

142L Bri Pure NaturalUnited States3241

143Style Dots LLCUnited States3241

144Sarso biznetIndia3236

145Monat GlobalUnited States3233

146Lilla RoseUnited States3232

147TruVision HealthUnited States3230

148TeomaPeru3229

149IDlifeUnited States3224

150The Rustic ShopUnited States3219

151Plunder DesignUnited States3217

152GNLD InternationalUnited States3206

153Rena Ware InternationalUnited States3205

154VemmaUnited States3205

155Max InternationalUnited States3202

156Kleeneze (JRJR Networks)United Kingdom3200

157LEOUnited Kingdom3199

158ByXpressGibraltar3195

159ZriiUnited States3185

160Heritage MakersUnited States3185

161Viridian EnergyUnited States3184

162Reliv InternationalUnited States3180

163PayDiamond Marketing & Sales LimitedHong Kong SAR China3175

164EnergetixGermany3173

165Wakaya PerfectionUnited States3172

166The Limu CompanyUnited States3172

167JavitaUnited States3169

168Fifth Avenue CollectionUnited States3167

169Sami DirectIndia3164

170Evolv HealthUnited States3162

171StemtechUnited States3161

172Life MattersUnited States3161

173TrevoUnited States3158

174Naswiz Holidays Pvt LtdIndia3156

175Sanki GlobalUnited States3147

176Sisel InternationalUnited States3146

177Purium Health ProductsUnited States3146

178Color by AmberCanada3144

179SimplyFunUnited States3144

180Immunotec ResearchCanada3141

181LimeLight by AlconeUnited States3140

182Jamberry NailsUnited States3138

183SabaUnited States3137

184Vantel PearlsUnited States3135

185KlobMexico3134

186Vivint SolarUnited States3130

187H2O at HomeUnited States3119

188FireFliesSwitzerland3119

189J. HilburnUnited States3118

190NikkenUnited States3116

191Ruby RibbonUnited States3116

192Initial OutfittersUnited States3115

193New EarthUnited States3114

194YOR HealthUnited States3112

195Aloette CosmeticsUnited States3112

196ZinzinoSweden3104

197PowurUnited States3104

198Magnetix WellnessGermany3102

199Pink PapayaUnited States3099

200Jusuru InternationalUnited States3097



Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/09/direct-selling-momentum-ranks-september-2016/