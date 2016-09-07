Direct Selling Momentum Ranks September 2016

By Ted Nuyten
What is Momentum? Momentum is the magic of Direct Selling – MLM – Network Marketing. The “Holy Grail”.
You need a lot of “Momentum” in your Direct Selling career. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose….
Professionals are looking for momentum to join a new opportunity when they are in the market for a career switch.
Corporate executives or field leaders can create momentum. It represents that important element which transforms individuals, groups, and teams into that unstoppable force. Distributor groups are growing fast and are very successfull. It can happen when:
- A new company or product(s) launches.
- Successfull corporate executive or field leaders are coming in.
- New countries are opening.
- (International) conventions are held.
We have compiled this momentum list based on a number of key indicators, such as Facebook “Talking About”, Alexa Rankings, Simular web, social media engagement, our polls, and a number of undisclosed key indicators as we do not want “copy cats” steal our exclusive momentum algorithms
As of September 2016 we have added several companies to our momentum watch list.
We do not endorse any company, we just put a thermometer in the “buzz”. That are the:
Direct Selling Momentum Ranks – Top 200
RankNameCountryScore
1JeunesseUnited States3754
2AvonUnited States3748
3Young LivingUnited States3744
4Mary KayUnited States3734
5DoTerraUnited States3730
6Pampered ChefUnited States3729
7Le-VelUnited States3723
8Nu SkinUnited States3723
9YouniqueUnited States3714
10Hinode CosméticosBrazil3711
11It Works! GlobalUnited States3710
12ScentsyUnited States3708
13AdvocareUnited States3699
14Thirty One GiftsUnited States3695
15Arbonne InternationalUnited States3691
16HerbalifeUnited States3684
17OriflameSweden3684
18Stella & DotUnited States3682
19AmwayUnited States3681
20Rodan and FieldsUnited States3681
21Total Life ChangesUnited States3680
22LuLaRoeUnited States3672
23Origami OwlUnited States3667
24Stampin’ Up!United States3662
25Nerium Int.United States3662
26IsagenixUnited States3660
27Fitteam GlobalUnited States3658
28Chloe and IsabelUnited States3655
29Thermomix (Vorwerk)Germany3649
30QNetMalaysia3645
31TupperwareUnited States3641
32USANAUnited States3633
33Perfectly PoshUnited States3633
34BeautyCounterUnited States3629
35MelaleucaUnited States3624
36WorldVenturesUnited States3620
37Organo GoldCanada3617
38PolishopBrazil3613
39Tastefully SimpleUnited States3600
40MannatechUnited States3597
41OmnilifeMexico3595
42Keller Williams RealtyUnited States3592
43Alliance In MotionPhilippines3590
44PartyLiteUnited States3590
45LifeVantageUnited States3587
464LifeUnited States3583
47Tyra Banks CosmeticsUnited States3572
48Unicity Int.United States3569
49ACNUnited States3565
50Cabi OnlineUnited States3565
51Vestige MarketingIndia3560
52Talk FusionUnited States3555
53Primerica Financial ServicesUnited States3539
54Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUnited States3536
55Premier DesignsUnited States3530
56Kobold (Vorwerk)Germany3522
57YoungevityUnited States3516
58Betterway (Mistine)Thailand3503
59Ambit EnergyUnited States3502
60Close To My HeartUnited States3496
61Boulevard MondeBrazil3494
62Paparazzi AccessoriesUnited States3491
63UP! ESSÊNCIABrazil3490
64LegalShieldUnited States3480
65World Global NetworkUnited States3475
66Juice Plus+United States3465
67Pruvit VenturesUnited States3464
68Longaberger (JRJR Networks)United States3462
69CutcoUnited States3459
70LR Health and BeautyGermany3454
71Princess HouseUnited States3452
72Royale Business ClubPhilippines3451
73Market AmericaUnited States3449
745LinxUnited States3447
75WildtreeUnited States3445
76Eminence Organic Skin CareUnited States3443
77PolaJapan3443
78Stream EnergyUnited States3436
79Pink ZebraUnited States3436
80Team NationalUnited States3433
81ZurvitaUnited States3430
82Jewelry in CandlesUnited States3429
83SeneGenceUnited States3428
84NorwexNorway3427
85ModiCareIndia3426
86Zija InternationalUnited States3423
87MagnabilitiesUnited States3407
88Usborne BooksUnited States3406
89BofrostGermany3400
90Life LeadershipUnited States3398
91Touchstone CrystalUnited States3393
92BeautiControl (Tupperware)United States3381
93Dubli Network – OmintoUnited States3367
94Captain Tortue GroupFrance3366
95Jafra Cosmetics (Vorwerk)United States3362
96ViSalusUnited States3361
97Life PlusUnited States3360
98Send Out CardsUnited States3360
99DoxEgypt3359
100JR WatkinsUnited States3357
101Thrive LifeUnited States3357
102Gold CanyonUnited States3356
103Mega HoldingsHong Kong SAR China3351
104PaycationUnited States3351
105Empower NetworkUnited States3349
106InitialsUnited States3345
107XanGoUnited States3344
108Rain InternationalUnited States3330
109Four CornersUnited States3329
110Seacret DirectUnited States3323
111Traveling VineyardUnited States3322
112Steeped TeaCanada3322
113PM InternationalGermany3320
114Global Wealth TradeCanada3316
115LyonessAustria3314
116YoliUnited States3314
117ARIIXUnited States3310
118Uppercase Living (JRJR Networks)United States3306
119Prowin internationalGermany3304
120Celebrating HomeUnited States3304
121ModereUnited States3298
122SabikaUnited States3298
1231 Fashion GlobalSpain3292
124XyngularUnited States3292
125PhytoScienceMalaysia3292
126LifeWaveUnited States3280
127Cambridge DietUnited Kingdom3279
128Wealth GeneratorsUnited States3277
129Swissgolden CorporationUnited Kingdom3275
130KaratbarsGermany3271
131Dove ChocolateUnited States3270
132Agel (JRJR Networks)United States3260
133ForeverGreen – FgXpressUnited States3257
134Synergy Int. (Nature’s Sunshine)United States3256
135MorindaUnited States3255
136Barefoot BooksUnited States3253
137Global Domains InternationalUnited States3250
138Saladmaster (Regal Ware)United States3249
139NYR OrganicUnited States3249
140Damsel in DefenseUnited States3245
141Genesis PureUnited States3243
142L Bri Pure NaturalUnited States3241
143Style Dots LLCUnited States3241
144Sarso biznetIndia3236
145Monat GlobalUnited States3233
146Lilla RoseUnited States3232
147TruVision HealthUnited States3230
148TeomaPeru3229
149IDlifeUnited States3224
150The Rustic ShopUnited States3219
151Plunder DesignUnited States3217
152GNLD InternationalUnited States3206
153Rena Ware InternationalUnited States3205
154VemmaUnited States3205
155Max InternationalUnited States3202
156Kleeneze (JRJR Networks)United Kingdom3200
157LEOUnited Kingdom3199
158ByXpressGibraltar3195
159ZriiUnited States3185
160Heritage MakersUnited States3185
161Viridian EnergyUnited States3184
162Reliv InternationalUnited States3180
163PayDiamond Marketing & Sales LimitedHong Kong SAR China3175
164EnergetixGermany3173
165Wakaya PerfectionUnited States3172
166The Limu CompanyUnited States3172
167JavitaUnited States3169
168Fifth Avenue CollectionUnited States3167
169Sami DirectIndia3164
170Evolv HealthUnited States3162
171StemtechUnited States3161
172Life MattersUnited States3161
173TrevoUnited States3158
174Naswiz Holidays Pvt LtdIndia3156
175Sanki GlobalUnited States3147
176Sisel InternationalUnited States3146
177Purium Health ProductsUnited States3146
178Color by AmberCanada3144
179SimplyFunUnited States3144
180Immunotec ResearchCanada3141
181LimeLight by AlconeUnited States3140
182Jamberry NailsUnited States3138
183SabaUnited States3137
184Vantel PearlsUnited States3135
185KlobMexico3134
186Vivint SolarUnited States3130
187H2O at HomeUnited States3119
188FireFliesSwitzerland3119
189J. HilburnUnited States3118
190NikkenUnited States3116
191Ruby RibbonUnited States3116
192Initial OutfittersUnited States3115
193New EarthUnited States3114
194YOR HealthUnited States3112
195Aloette CosmeticsUnited States3112
196ZinzinoSweden3104
197PowurUnited States3104
198Magnetix WellnessGermany3102
199Pink PapayaUnited States3099
200Jusuru InternationalUnited States3097
