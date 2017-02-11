Direct Selling Momentum Ranks February 2017

By Ted Nuyten
What is Momentum? Momentum is the magic of Direct Selling – MLM – Network Marketing. The “Holy Grail”.
You need a lot of “Momentum” in your Direct Selling career. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose….
Professionals are looking for momentum to join a new opportunity when they are in the market for a career switch.
Corporate executives or field leaders can create momentum. It represents that important element which transforms individuals, groups, and teams into that unstoppable force. Distributor groups are growing fast and are very successfull. It can happen when:
- A new company or product(s) launches.
- Successfull corporate executive or field leaders are coming in.
- New countries are opening.
- (International) conventions are held.
We have compiled this momentum list based on a number of key indicators, such as Facebook “Talking About”, Alexa Rankings, Simular web, social media engagement, our polls, and a number of undisclosed key indicators as we do not want “copy cats” steal our exclusive momentum algorithms
As of February 2017 we have added several companies to our momentum watch list. The momentum ranks in real time (Daily refreshed) can be found here: www.businessforhome.org/momentum-ranks
We do not endorse any company, we just put a thermometer in the “buzz”. That are the:
Direct Selling Momentum Ranks – Top 200
RankNameCountryScore
1JeunesseUnited States3862
2AvonUnited States3851
3Young LivingUnited States3851
4Nu SkinUnited States3831
5Hinode CosmeticosBrazil3830
6DoTerraUnited States3830
7Mary KayUnited States3829
8YouniqueUnited States3814
9Le-VelUnited States3811
10Pampered ChefUnited States3807
11QNetMalaysia3805
12AmwayUnited States3799
13ScentsyUnited States3790
14AdvocareUnited States3788
15Rodan and FieldsUnited States3784
16OriflameSweden3782
17Arbonne InternationalUnited States3780
18It Works! GlobalUnited States3775
19Stella & DotUnited States3768
20IsagenixUnited States3766
21HerbalifeUnited States3763
22PolishopBrazil3761
23Total Life ChangesUnited States3761
24LuLaRoeUnited States3759
25USANAUnited States3756
26Thirty One GiftsUnited States3749
27Thermomix (Vorwerk)Germany3748
28Perfectly PoshUnited States3743
29Fitteam GlobalUnited States3742
30Nerium Int.United States3723
31WorldVenturesUnited States3715
32TupperwareUnited States3709
33Alliance In MotionPhilippines3708
34Origami OwlUnited States3701
354LifeUnited States3697
36BeautyCounterUnited States3692
37Vestige MarketingIndia3691
38Stampin Up!United States3690
39Chloe and IsabelUnited States3684
40OmnilifeMexico3679
41ACNUnited States3678
42MelaleucaUnited States3677
43Keller Williams RealtyUnited States3675
44LifeVantageUnited States3669
45Organo GoldCanada3658
46Kobold (Vorwerk)Germany3651
47SeneGenceUnited States3649
48Tastefully SimpleUnited States3647
49Tyra Banks CosmeticsUnited States3638
50Pruvit VenturesUnited States3629
51Talk FusionUnited States3621
52Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUnited States3616
53MannatechUnited States3616
54Cabi OnlineUnited States3611
55Unicity Int.United States3606
56YoungevityUnited States3604
57Primerica Financial ServicesUnited States3603
58Boulevard MondeBrazil3600
59LR Health and BeautyGermany3599
60Betterway (Mistine)Thailand3598
61LegalShieldUnited States3594
62Paparazzi AccessoriesUnited States3593
63PartyLiteUnited States3582
64DoxEgypt3577
65UP! ESSENCIABrazil3570
66World Global NetworkUnited States3564
67Juice Plus+United States3561
68Captain Tortue GroupFrance3559
69JR WatkinsUnited States3555
70Close To My HeartUnited States3550
71ModiCareIndia3549
72Market AmericaUnited States3535
73Royale Business ClubPhilippines3535
74MOBE (My Own Business Education)Malaysia3531
75CutcoUnited States3527
76Princess HouseUnited States3527
77Dubli Network – OmintoUnited States3525
78Jafra Cosmetics (Vorwerk)United States3522
79Siberian HealthRussia3522
80VasayoUnited States3520
81PolaJapan3517
82Ambit EnergyUnited States3515
83Pay DiamondHong Kong SAR China3505
84XyngularUnited States3500
85Send Out CardsUnited States3495
865LinxUnited States3493
87Swissgolden CorporationUnited Kingdom3488
88Team NationalUnited States3477
89ViSalusUnited States3470
90Pink ZebraUnited States3468
91NorwexNorway3467
92Premier DesignsUnited States3467
93Creative MemoriesUnited States3466
94ModereUnited States3462
95WildtreeUnited States3459
96MagnabilitiesUnited States3456
97Longaberger (JRJR Networks)United States3455
98BofrostGermany3454
99LimeLight by AlconeUnited States3448
100Life LeadershipUnited States3448
101Empower NetworkUnited States3447
102XanGoUnited States3441
103Gold CanyonUnited States3441
104Silpada DesignsUnited States3441
105Eminence Organic Skin CareUnited States3440
106Monat GlobalUnited States3439
107ZurvitaUnited States3437
108Touchstone CrystalUnited States3434
109Global Wealth TradeCanada3430
110YoliUnited States3425
111PM InternationalGermany3425
112ARIIXUnited States3424
113Life PlusUnited States3422
114Seacret DirectUnited States3416
115Cambridge DietUnited Kingdom3407
116Mega HoldingsHong Kong SAR China3404
117LyonessAustria3401
118Thrive LifeUnited States3397
119BeautiControl (Tupperware)United States3395
120LifeWaveUnited States3382
121PaycationUnited States3376
122Four CornersUnited States3368
123Max InternationalUnited States3359
124Rain InternationalUnited States3359
125KaratbarsGermany3356
126Global Domains InternationalUnited States3356
127TeomaPeru3354
128Rena Ware InternationalUnited States3350
129IDlifeUnited States3349
130Prowin internationalGermany3343
131Usborne BooksUnited States3342
132Steeped TeaCanada3339
133Lilla RoseUnited States3334
134ZinzinoSweden3334
135Traveling VineyardUnited States3324
136VemmaUnited States3322
137L Bri Pure NaturalUnited States3322
138Saladmaster (Regal Ware)United States3317
139Synergy Int. (Nature’s Sunshine)United States3317
140MorindaUnited States3316
141InitialsUnited States3307
142Celebrating HomeUnited States3303
143B-EpicUnited States3303
144Damsel in DefenseUnited States3301
145Aloette CosmeticsUnited States3300
146Fifth Avenue CollectionUnited States3295
147NYR OrganicUnited States3292
148The Limu CompanyUnited States3291
149Barefoot BooksUnited States3288
150SabikaUnited States3287
151Style Dots LLCUnited States3287
152SimplyFunUnited States3286
153edmark internationalMalaysia3285
154ForeverGreen – FgXpressUnited States3281
155TruVision HealthUnited States3278
156Sunrider InternationalUnited States3275
157ZriiUnited States3273
158TrevoUnited States3271
159Zermat Int.United States3271
160NikkenUnited States3270
161Wealth GeneratorsUnited States3265
162Genesis PureUnited States3265
163GNLD InternationalUnited States3262
164Sami DirectIndia3255
165Sarso biznetIndia3254
166JavitaUnited States3254
167Vivint SolarUnited States3250
168Sisel InternationalUnited States3248
169Immunotec ResearchCanada3247
170PhytoScienceMalaysia3246
171Dove ChocolateUnited States3242
172LEOUnited Kingdom3240
173Plunder DesignUnited States3233
174EnergetixGermany3226
175SabaUnited States3223
176Wakaya PerfectionUnited States3221
177Ruby RibbonUnited States3219
178Stemtech (Chapter 11)United States3218
179Evolv HealthUnited States3216
180Sanki GlobalUnited States3215
181Reliv InternationalUnited States3215
182Yanbal InternationalPeru3204
183Sevenpoint2United States3202
184KannawayUnited States3200
185Purium Health ProductsUnited States3195
186Snep InternationalItaly3191
187Vantel PearlsUnited States3190
1881 Fashion GlobalSpain3180
189Color by AmberCanada3178
190Just International AGSwitzerland3178
191Viridian EnergyUnited States3176
192Silver IcingCanada3171
193H2O at HomeUnited States3169
194Agel (JRJR Networks)United States3166
195Epicure SelectionsCanada3155
196Jewelry in CandlesUnited States3149
197Color Me BeautifulUnited States3149
198Surge 365United States3148
199Pippa & JeanGermany3147
200Victoria BeneluxBelgium3146
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/direct-selling-momentum-ranks-february-2017/