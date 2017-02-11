Direct Selling Momentum Ranks February 2017

By Ted Nuyten

What is Momentum? Momentum is the magic of Direct Selling – MLM – Network Marketing. The “Holy Grail”.

You need a lot of “Momentum” in your Direct Selling career. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose….

If your company is not in our database, please fill in this form Add A Company.

Professionals are looking for momentum to join a new opportunity when they are in the market for a career switch.

Corporate executives or field leaders can create momentum. It represents that important element which transforms individuals, groups, and teams into that unstoppable force. Distributor groups are growing fast and are very successfull. It can happen when:

A new company or product(s) launches.

Successfull corporate executive or field leaders are coming in.

New countries are opening.

(International) conventions are held.

We have compiled this momentum list based on a number of key indicators, such as Facebook “Talking About”, Alexa Rankings, Simular web, social media engagement, our polls, and a number of undisclosed key indicators as we do not want “copy cats” steal our exclusive momentum algorithms

As of February 2017 we have added several companies to our momentum watch list. The momentum ranks in real time (Daily refreshed) can be found here: www.businessforhome.org/momentum-ranks

We do not endorse any company, we just put a thermometer in the “buzz”. That are the:

Direct Selling Momentum Ranks – Top 200



RankNameCountryScore

1JeunesseUnited States3862

2AvonUnited States3851

3Young LivingUnited States3851

4Nu SkinUnited States3831

5Hinode CosmeticosBrazil3830

6DoTerraUnited States3830

7Mary KayUnited States3829

8YouniqueUnited States3814

9Le-VelUnited States3811

10Pampered ChefUnited States3807

11QNetMalaysia3805

12AmwayUnited States3799

13ScentsyUnited States3790

14AdvocareUnited States3788

15Rodan and FieldsUnited States3784

16OriflameSweden3782

17Arbonne InternationalUnited States3780

18It Works! GlobalUnited States3775

19Stella & DotUnited States3768

20IsagenixUnited States3766

21HerbalifeUnited States3763

22PolishopBrazil3761

23Total Life ChangesUnited States3761

24LuLaRoeUnited States3759

25USANAUnited States3756

26Thirty One GiftsUnited States3749

27Thermomix (Vorwerk)Germany3748

28Perfectly PoshUnited States3743

29Fitteam GlobalUnited States3742

30Nerium Int.United States3723

31WorldVenturesUnited States3715

32TupperwareUnited States3709

33Alliance In MotionPhilippines3708

34Origami OwlUnited States3701

354LifeUnited States3697

36BeautyCounterUnited States3692

37Vestige MarketingIndia3691

38Stampin Up!United States3690

39Chloe and IsabelUnited States3684

40OmnilifeMexico3679

41ACNUnited States3678

42MelaleucaUnited States3677

43Keller Williams RealtyUnited States3675

44LifeVantageUnited States3669

45Organo GoldCanada3658

46Kobold (Vorwerk)Germany3651

47SeneGenceUnited States3649

48Tastefully SimpleUnited States3647

49Tyra Banks CosmeticsUnited States3638

50Pruvit VenturesUnited States3629

51Talk FusionUnited States3621

52Nature’s Sunshine ProductsUnited States3616

53MannatechUnited States3616

54Cabi OnlineUnited States3611

55Unicity Int.United States3606

56YoungevityUnited States3604

57Primerica Financial ServicesUnited States3603

58Boulevard MondeBrazil3600

59LR Health and BeautyGermany3599

60Betterway (Mistine)Thailand3598

61LegalShieldUnited States3594

62Paparazzi AccessoriesUnited States3593

63PartyLiteUnited States3582

64DoxEgypt3577

65UP! ESSENCIABrazil3570

66World Global NetworkUnited States3564

67Juice Plus+United States3561

68Captain Tortue GroupFrance3559

69JR WatkinsUnited States3555

70Close To My HeartUnited States3550

71ModiCareIndia3549

72Market AmericaUnited States3535

73Royale Business ClubPhilippines3535

74MOBE (My Own Business Education)Malaysia3531

75CutcoUnited States3527

76Princess HouseUnited States3527

77Dubli Network – OmintoUnited States3525

78Jafra Cosmetics (Vorwerk)United States3522

79Siberian HealthRussia3522

80VasayoUnited States3520

81PolaJapan3517

82Ambit EnergyUnited States3515

83Pay DiamondHong Kong SAR China3505

84XyngularUnited States3500

85Send Out CardsUnited States3495

865LinxUnited States3493

87Swissgolden CorporationUnited Kingdom3488

88Team NationalUnited States3477

89ViSalusUnited States3470

90Pink ZebraUnited States3468

91NorwexNorway3467

92Premier DesignsUnited States3467

93Creative MemoriesUnited States3466

94ModereUnited States3462

95WildtreeUnited States3459

96MagnabilitiesUnited States3456

97Longaberger (JRJR Networks)United States3455

98BofrostGermany3454

99LimeLight by AlconeUnited States3448

100Life LeadershipUnited States3448

101Empower NetworkUnited States3447

102XanGoUnited States3441

103Gold CanyonUnited States3441

104Silpada DesignsUnited States3441

105Eminence Organic Skin CareUnited States3440

106Monat GlobalUnited States3439

107ZurvitaUnited States3437

108Touchstone CrystalUnited States3434

109Global Wealth TradeCanada3430

110YoliUnited States3425

111PM InternationalGermany3425

112ARIIXUnited States3424

113Life PlusUnited States3422

114Seacret DirectUnited States3416

115Cambridge DietUnited Kingdom3407

116Mega HoldingsHong Kong SAR China3404

117LyonessAustria3401

118Thrive LifeUnited States3397

119BeautiControl (Tupperware)United States3395

120LifeWaveUnited States3382

121PaycationUnited States3376

122Four CornersUnited States3368

123Max InternationalUnited States3359

124Rain InternationalUnited States3359

125KaratbarsGermany3356

126Global Domains InternationalUnited States3356

127TeomaPeru3354

128Rena Ware InternationalUnited States3350

129IDlifeUnited States3349

130Prowin internationalGermany3343

131Usborne BooksUnited States3342

132Steeped TeaCanada3339

133Lilla RoseUnited States3334

134ZinzinoSweden3334

135Traveling VineyardUnited States3324

136VemmaUnited States3322

137L Bri Pure NaturalUnited States3322

138Saladmaster (Regal Ware)United States3317

139Synergy Int. (Nature’s Sunshine)United States3317

140MorindaUnited States3316

141InitialsUnited States3307

142Celebrating HomeUnited States3303

143B-EpicUnited States3303

144Damsel in DefenseUnited States3301

145Aloette CosmeticsUnited States3300

146Fifth Avenue CollectionUnited States3295

147NYR OrganicUnited States3292

148The Limu CompanyUnited States3291

149Barefoot BooksUnited States3288

150SabikaUnited States3287

151Style Dots LLCUnited States3287

152SimplyFunUnited States3286

153edmark internationalMalaysia3285

154ForeverGreen – FgXpressUnited States3281

155TruVision HealthUnited States3278

156Sunrider InternationalUnited States3275

157ZriiUnited States3273

158TrevoUnited States3271

159Zermat Int.United States3271

160NikkenUnited States3270

161Wealth GeneratorsUnited States3265

162Genesis PureUnited States3265

163GNLD InternationalUnited States3262

164Sami DirectIndia3255

165Sarso biznetIndia3254

166JavitaUnited States3254

167Vivint SolarUnited States3250

168Sisel InternationalUnited States3248

169Immunotec ResearchCanada3247

170PhytoScienceMalaysia3246

171Dove ChocolateUnited States3242

172LEOUnited Kingdom3240

173Plunder DesignUnited States3233

174EnergetixGermany3226

175SabaUnited States3223

176Wakaya PerfectionUnited States3221

177Ruby RibbonUnited States3219

178Stemtech (Chapter 11)United States3218

179Evolv HealthUnited States3216

180Sanki GlobalUnited States3215

181Reliv InternationalUnited States3215

182Yanbal InternationalPeru3204

183Sevenpoint2United States3202

184KannawayUnited States3200

185Purium Health ProductsUnited States3195

186Snep InternationalItaly3191

187Vantel PearlsUnited States3190

1881 Fashion GlobalSpain3180

189Color by AmberCanada3178

190Just International AGSwitzerland3178

191Viridian EnergyUnited States3176

192Silver IcingCanada3171

193H2O at HomeUnited States3169

194Agel (JRJR Networks)United States3166

195Epicure SelectionsCanada3155

196Jewelry in CandlesUnited States3149

197Color Me BeautifulUnited States3149

198Surge 365United States3148

199Pippa & JeanGermany3147

200Victoria BeneluxBelgium3146



Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/direct-selling-momentum-ranks-february-2017/