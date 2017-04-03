Direct Selling Momentum Ranks April 2017

By Ted Nuyten

What is Momentum? Momentum is the magic of Direct Selling – MLM – Network Marketing. The “Holy Grail”.

You need a lot of “Momentum” in your Direct Selling career. Momentum is hard to build, and easy to lose….

Professionals are looking for momentum to join a new opportunity when they are in the market for a career switch.

Corporate executives or field leaders can create momentum. It represents that important element which transforms individuals, groups, and teams into that unstoppable force. Distributor groups are growing fast and are very successfull. It can happen when:

A new company or product(s) launches.

Successfull corporate executive or field leaders are coming in.

New countries are opening.

(International) conventions are held.

We have compiled this momentum list based on a number of key indicators, such as Facebook “Talking About”, Alexa Rankings, Simular web, social media engagement, our polls, and a number of undisclosed key indicators as we do not want “copy cats” steal our exclusive momentum algorithms

As of April 2017 we have added several companies to our momentum watch list. The momentum ranks in real time (Daily refreshed) can be found here: www.businessforhome.org/momentum-ranks

We do not endorse any company, we just put a thermometer in the “buzz”. That are the:

Direct Selling Momentum Ranks – Top 200

