By Ted Nuyten

Below is a list of Direct Selling world conventions, generic as company events.

Company

Date

Country

Place

Website

European Direct Selling Congress

Date

18-May-2018

Country

NL

Place

Amsterdam

Website

https://www.businessforhome.org/congress/

ANMP

Date

31-May-2018

Country

US

Place

Dallas

Website

https://www.anmp.com

Most Powerful Women

Date

13-Apr-2018

Country

US

Place

Las Vegas

Website

https://networkmarketingpro.com/women/

Go Pro Recruiting Mastery

Date

04-Dec-2018

Country

US

Place

Las Vegas

Website

https://networkmarketingpro.com/gprm/

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/direct-selling-international-conventions-database/