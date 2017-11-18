Devray and Cassandra Soojay Achieve $1 Million Ring Earner At WorldVentures

By Ted Nuyten

Devray and Cassandra Soojay from South Africa joined WorldVentures in 2009 in Johnny Wimbrey‘s team.

Johnny Wimbrey stated:

1 of my very 1st leaders in WorldVentures. They joined me back in 2009! This couple has conquered every bit of adversity you can imagine, yet still they rise.

Crystal & I are so vey proud and honored to call you family, friends, & global business partners. Well done.

Where most would have given up, you both conquer & defeat obstacles that at times appeared to be giants. Wow… so impressive. Blessings & Congratulations.

Top leader Matt Morris stated:

Soojay and Cassandra are the definition of persistence and determination… 9 years ago when they joined us in WorldVentures, they suffered a huge financial loss but they never wavered from pursuing their financial freedom.

In a country where the average income is only $400 per month, they never accepted an excuses and have inspired tens of thousands of people to pursue their dreams as well.

Soojay & Cassandra, thank you for over 10 years of friendship, thank you for being an example of strength & leadership, and thank you for being a beacon of hope and inspiration for so many others.

