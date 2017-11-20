Dear marketers: An open letter about the other side

By Peter Armaly
Marketers, suppose for a moment that you’re not who you are. Suppose instead that you’re a Customer Success Manager (CSM). Suppose you have to think of the customer differently, from a different perspective than the one you normally have. You have to think of them as someone who already knows your company (albeit, to a limited extent) so you don’t have to educate them on that point. They know the promise of your product and have already decided to fork over hard-earned dollars to invest in it so there’s less need for you to convince them of its merits. So what is it now that you’ll focus your energy and creativity on as a CSM? So what is it now that you’ll focus your energy and creativity on as a CSM?
CSMs Ensure the Customer…
CSMs Execute By…
Okay, marketers, you can leave that CSM role now and dawn your marketing cape once again. What do you think? Looking at that list of CSMs’ responsibilities and means for execution, are there any that strike you as areas in which you might be able to help?
I believe the answer is yes based on your:
- Experience with technology-based client outreach campaigns
- Ability to measure the effectiveness of such campaigns
- Proficiency to target the right people at the right time with the right message
- Potential to generate excitement with people you’ve never met
To deepen the appreciation Marketers and CSMs should have for each other let’s do a comparison. As a Marketer, you measure your effectiveness by scoring yourselves on qualified leads, your contributions towards successfully closed sales deals (revenue attribution), market growth, and brand protection. CSMs score themselves on successful customers (based on product adoption and achievement of goals), contribution to customer retention and growth, and customer satisfaction (primarily using NPS and CES, which ask “would you recommend?” or “have you recommended?”).
Do you see the similarities between the two positions? Their target audiences perspectives are what differentiate them, right?
Recognize That It Is a 2-Way Street
Once you begin recognizing ways to help out CSMs with their work, it’s only reasonable to wonder how they are helping you. CSMs…:
When we discuss transformation with clients an important subject we probe with them are their organizational boundaries, or what many people refer to as silos. Many view silos as almost impossible to overcome and with exasperation, they seek to find other means for transformation. They believe silos can only be dismantled if C-level executives agree to surrender control over their respective domains, something that is only a pipe dream. I suggest that there is another way to look at the problem.
As McKinsey has reported, real transformation occurs at the individual level. As an individual contributor, one way you can help your company’s effort to transform is by educating yourself about the role your counterparts play in the customer’s journey. Reaching out and opening a dialogue with them might surface opportunities for mutual assistance and organically alter the way your respective organizations think.
Sometimes the most significant change originates from the frontline.
