Customer Experience is the Most Critical Part of Marketing Right Now

By Jeff Cohen

89% of marketers expect customer experience to be their primary differentiator, according to Gartner. That is quite a high number. That means you need to pay extra close attention to the words of our global Modern Marketing experts when they talk about customer experience.

This starts with every interact a customer has with your brand, but it includes the technology you leverage to make those engagements happen, as well as how your people manage those tools.

The notion of customer experience should not be underestimated as a key function of marketing moving into 2017. Read on for specifics.

One thing that’s going to have a pretty big impact on marketing in 2017 is a much greater sophistication on the part of brands using marketing technology. The integration of marketing technology platforms will allow brands to create much better experiences across channels for the customers that they are trying to reach. – Lee Odden (@LeeOdden), CEO, TopRank Marketing

In 2017 marketers will not just look outside their organizations, but they will look inside their organizations to tell their stories to get everybody on the same page. Marketing is really the center of the customer experience and marketers increasingly own that by telling that story to prospects, to customers, and to their audiences. But telling their story internally is something I’ve seen more and more in 2016 and I think we are going to see a lot more of in 2017. – Ann Handley (@annhandley), Chief Content Officer, MarketingProfs

Building on a trend from 2016 – the mainstreaming of marketing technologists as an integral part of the modern marketing team – the trend in 2017 will be for marketing executives to rise above the whirlwind of marketing technology systems and focus on developing organizational capital to unlock the real potential of these tools. The best marketers in 2017 will concentrate their efforts on reimagining processes and management methods to help their people better leverage software-powered marketing. – Scott Brinker (@chiefmartec), Editor, chiefmartec.com

The greatest impact on Modern Marketing in 2017 will be the mass embrace of messaging apps and bots to interact with B2C and B2B customers. The long-rumored replacement for email will begin becoming a reality, as 2 billion people are expected to use these apps routinely by 2018. – Jay Baer (@Jaybaer), President, Convince & Convert

I expect to see a steep uplift in the use of immersive technology from brands – further enhancing the customer experience through a new wave of content marketing. Virtual and augmented reality is all the rage, with 360 and dynamic video close behind. More than 12 million virtual reality headsets will be sold in 2017, with sales of augmented reality smart glasses expected to be worth $1.2 billion in the same year. – Sam Hurley (@Sam___Hurley), Founder, OPTIM-EYEZ

