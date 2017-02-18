Copy of #161: Ethical Socks

By James Marler

We have discovered the secret to marketing: Free socks! We also discuss the ethics of stealing from Netflix and other digital companies; a new “Can you hear me?” phone scam; what’s going on with Instagram and Snapchat stories; who’s really addicted to social media; Galentine’s Day and a listener question. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:33.11]After Valentine’s Day Socks

[00:03:49.16]Socks or Wayne?

[00:06:25.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:08:29.29]Subscribing vs. Watching

[00:19:10.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:19:24.18]A New Phone Scam

[00:23:58.14]Instagram and Snapchat Stories

[00:28:14.28]Who really addicted to social media?

[00:32:39.18]Made-Up Word of the Week: Galentine’s Day

[00:34:13.26]Listener Question: Alison is pro packing carry-on luggage strategically, but con strategically packing groceries. Discuss.

Mentioned In This Episode

Nearly Half of Canadians Watch Netflix, But Many Don’t Pay

If A Telemarketer Or Robocall Asks “Can You Hear Me?” Just Hang Up; It’s A Scam

Instagram Stories is stealing Snapchat’s users

Generation X More Addicted to Social Media Than Millennials, Report Finds

