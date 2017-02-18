Copy of #161: Ethical Socks

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
Emma, Official Sponsor of the UnPodcast
We have discovered the secret to marketing: Free socks! We also discuss the ethics of stealing from Netflix and other digital companies; a new “Can you hear me?” phone scam; what’s going on with Instagram and Snapchat stories; who’s really addicted to social media; Galentine’s Day and a listener question. All this and more!
Click to Watch
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:33.11]After Valentine’s Day Socks
- [00:03:49.16]Socks or Wayne?
- [00:06:25.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:08:29.29]Subscribing vs. Watching
- [00:19:10.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:19:24.18]A New Phone Scam
- [00:23:58.14]Instagram and Snapchat Stories
- [00:28:14.28]Who really addicted to social media?
- [00:32:39.18]Made-Up Word of the Week: Galentine’s Day
- [00:34:13.26]Listener Question: Alison is pro packing carry-on luggage strategically, but con strategically packing groceries. Discuss.
Tweet This
The secret to boosting podcast downloads? Socks.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
5% of total bandwidth in Canada at any given point in a day is @Netflix.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Theft is bad. If you love the service, support the service.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
What are four things Alison doesn’t care about?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Nearly Half of Canadians Watch Netflix, But Many Don’t Pay
- If A Telemarketer Or Robocall Asks “Can You Hear Me?” Just Hang Up; It’s A Scam
- Instagram Stories is stealing Snapchat’s users
- Generation X More Addicted to Social Media Than Millennials, Report Finds
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/fAzmrRJzqAE/