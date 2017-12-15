Cooking Up Something New: Ecuadorian Chefs Earn $15,000 USD Per Month With Total Life Changes

By Nicole Dunkley

Becoming a professional chef takes passion, discipline, hard work and good taste. It’s a calling as much as a career, but sometimes life gets in the way of pursuing your dreams. That was the situation for Fermín and Belen de Vera of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Unemployed due to the economic problems their country faced, the couple turned to Total Life Changes as a means of supplementing their modest income.

Though TLC was never intended to be their primary occupation, after the devastation wrought by the 2016 earthquake, Fermín and Belen doubled down on their commitment. Recently promoted to the rank of National Director, TLC has given the couple new dreams.

Fermín and Belen were amateurs in the network marketing industry. They had tried their hand with other companies in the past without earning a penny, but TLC seemed different. They followed TLC Global Director Ana Cantera on social media. Intrigued by TLC’s products, and the opportunities Ana wrote about, the de Veras reached out online and Cantera became their sponsor.

Sponsors play an important role in helping new Independent Business Owners (IBOs) establish themselves—for the de Veras, this relationship was complicated because Cantera wasn’t even in the same country. Little by little though, these adversities were overcome and they began to duplicate Cantera’s business tools and systems, leading to success.

“Our daughter is our biggest motivation to continue working,” says Fermín. “Our philosophy is retail to recruit.’” This process is no doubt made easier by the couple’s obvious satisfaction with TLC’s products. Belen claims to have lost 40lbs in less than two months since introducing TLC into her diet—and being a chef, there’s no doubt her standards for taste are higher than the norm. Their team has also experienced a lot of financial success.

“We have previously unemployed people, housewives, single mothers, earning more than $300 USD a week, which is huge here in Ecuador,” says Belen. It’s helped the culinary couple afford a new house and car, and unprecedented financial freedom. “It all starts with TLC Founder and CEO, Mr. Jack Fallon,” adds Fermín. “Knowing that the man at the top is a very humble person, and that he is always open to help his distributors, means that everyone else is expected to be helpful too. Every other MLM company we explored ended up being a bust, but with TLC, everything is different in the best way.”

