Congratulations to the 2017 Markie Award Winners!

Last night was… well it was amazing! We celebrated our 11th Annual Markie Awards in front of a raucous crowd at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Let’s get right to the winners. And look for a highlight video a little further down.

Account-Based Marketing Team of the Year

The following organizations have embraced an end-to-end view across the entire buyer journey and across all channels. They know their buyer profiles and have created targeted campaigns that drive engagement and ROI. They created visibility into which accounts have the greatest propensity to buy and have implemented Account-Based Marketing (ABM) to target the right individuals and accounts to deliver personally relevant and well-timed messaging.

Covance Inc – Covance’s ABM showed an overall lift of 57% from their targeted companies, 19% who were not previously engaged with Covance in a meaningful way.

Best Cross-Channel Marketing Program

These Marketers are creating personalized experiences with messages and promotions across web, social, mobile, email, display, or other digital channels and ultimately attracting or retaining their ideal customers. They have demonstrated their ability to create fiercely loyal customers who have become brand advocates and driving revenue within their organization.

Cisco

Best Digital Marketing Ecosystem

Digital marketing integration can often enhance processes or improve analytics. These organizations have created an integrated ecosystem with CRM, third-party cloud apps, or other applications to automate, streamline, and enhance their marketing efforts.

Juniper Networks – Juniper Networks was able to cut cost per conversion from media targeting in half, double their marketing sourced pipeline, increase organic traffic conversion into the demand funnel by 40%; increase form conversion rates by 65%.

Best Email Marketing Campaign

Email can be extraordinary. In fact, there are some email communications that are so well written, so masterfully designed, that it’s only a question of when people will respond, not if. These submissions show that achieving extraordinary response rates isn’t luck – it’s the result of great targeting, content, personalization and timing.

Jetstar – After 70 days in the market and live only in Australia, Jetstar saw a business uplift of $42K in flight revenue; $43K in ancillary revenue; $92K in total revenue, 110 new flight bookings and 615 ancillary purchases.

Best Emerging Company Marketing Campaign

These fast-growing, emerging companies of $100M in revenue or less have lean, mean marketing teams that are forced to do more with less. But, as a Modern Marketing heroes, they have chosen marketing automation to do the work of ten people with just themselves and a trusty sidekick running the show. They have made marketing magic with online creativity, digital communication, and compelling content.

National MI – Since implementing the LOAN program, National MI saw their average click through rate skyrocket by 235% from an average of 2.8% to an astounding 6.6%.

Best Integrated Mobile Experience

For these Marketers, mobile is the platform of choice for the majority of their customers. They’ve got web, email, social, and display at their fingertips and they have created personalized experiences with messages and promotions optimized for mobile.

Mountain America Credit Union – Mountain America increased the number of year-over-year approved Visa cards by 624% and approved balance transfers on mobile devices by 740%.

Best International Campaign

The Best International Campaign honors the company with a successful marketing campaign outside the United States – in multiple countries in multiple languages, modification of a program originally created in the U.S. and re-launched in another country, or any variation in between.

Tableau Software – The campaign’s collective campaign assets drove high engagement numbers globally, seeing more than 100k opens on the emails and, in some regions click-thru rates as high as 50%.

Best Lead Management Program

These Marketers have a sophisticated lead management program that delivered measurable results. They demonstrate their use of lead scoring and deliver compelling results. In this award, people, process and technology all come into play.

Morningstar – Within one quarter, Morningstar saw an increase in lead volume of 1,602%. Furthermore, they saw a 158% total YOY increase in leads sent to sales

Best Overall Customer Experience

Every company says they are customer focused, but few actually deliver. These Marketers have created a customer retention or loyalty program that has successfully transformed their customers into fiercely loyal brand advocates. They have shifted their culture from consumer transactions to customer relationships to drive loyalty.

Avon – Through marketing automation via Responsys, Avon has had an increase of 400% in email revenue and 495% in e-mail participation as a channel.

Best Social Campaign

For finalists in this category, Social Media is more than just a buzz word. These Marketers have found creative ways to utilize both new and traditional social mediums in order to build sustained dialogs with customers and prospects, and have seized the opportunities available through social media to generate proven results.

TD Ameritrade Insitutional – TD Ameritrade Institutional’s campaign resulted in 31% of total Tool completions referred from social media – 34% from Facebook; 66% from Twitter; 47% from sponsored post activity

Best Testing and Optimization

These Marketers have optimized the online customer experience with testing, insights, and personalization. They have maximized revenue potential across web, mobile, social, apps, and other digital channels as a result and have taken the leap to multivariate sophistication. Nominees for this award have incorporated testing and optimization of their campaigns and programs to mitigate risk, drive better decisions, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience.

Hilton Worldwide – Hilton’s multivariate test drove trade-up from discounts to higher rated packages, and increased the overall conversion for their most vital users: members of their frequency program, Hilton Honors.

Best Use of Data

The data-driven Modern Marketer targets and engages their ideal audience for specific business initiatives These finalists are successfully using data to target, personalize, measure and win. They are using data in innovative and strategic ways, and have seen their efforts pay off with improved customer experiences and ROI.

Calçados Bibi – Using an omni channel strategy, Calçados Bibi increased its online sales by 70%, its overall revenue by 5%, its own store revenue by 19% and reduced its traditional media investment by 64%.

Best Use of Insights & ROI

These Marketers are interpreting data for actionable recommendations that improve business results and customer experience. This award recognizes an organization that has moved beyond reporting (old methods of organizing data into informational summaries to monitor performance) towards analysis (new data and meaningful insights that improve performance).

Deltek – Deltek can accurately put a monetary value on each and every action they do, seeing the difference between direct correlations of campaigns to pipeline.

Modern Marketing Leader of the Year

Just as great people are the foundation for successful businesses, innovators are often the driving force behind exceptional marketing. These nominees are the passionate senior people that push their teams to succeed, lead decisive change, set the vision for the entire marketing organization and introduce innovative concepts.

Kenya Airways – Chris Diaz – Chris Diaz has not only driven transformation as a thought leader but he embraces the changes which comes with it by supporting new product innovation.

Most Creative Marketing Campaign

Sometimes all of the pieces align to create a fantastic marketing campaign – the perfect idea, the right target, the memorable artwork, the personalized follow-up, and of course, the measurable results.

Eaton – Eaton’s Things Have Changed campaign led to a 15% increase in brand familiarity among all participants and a 48% lift for net new contacts, which resulted in $2.4M in pipeline opportunity and a 353% ROI for Eaton.

Rapid Transformation

Enabling a high performance marketing culture isn’t always easy. For most organizations, it can take time to master the intricate blend of messaging, segmentation, data orchestration, organizational alignment and other disciplines. So how do some businesses make Modern Marketing transformation look easy in their first year? The Rapid Transformation award honors those who have successfully implemented any Oracle Marketing Cloud technology in the past year, for their superb planning, execution, and results.

FIS – Within 6 weeks of implementation, FIS has been able to Increase efficiency through orchestration tools and reduce time to create campaign canvases in half; generate 146% more unique opens through increased emails while keeping their opt-out rate below 1% and created 44% more web traffic, increasing their total social engagement by 222.49% YOY.

People’s Choice Award – Best Video Submission

This award honors the best video submission with a people’s choice award voted on by your peers. These finalists submitted exceptional videos enhanced by creativity, humor or human interest touches.

Juniper Networks

